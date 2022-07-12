Hollyoaks spoilers: HORROR KNIFE-ATTACK! DeMarcus and Joseph go head-to-head!

There are terrible repercussions when Joseph and DeMarcus go head to head this week in Hollyoaks.

Tensions are already running high between newcomer Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes) and DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) but things are about to get worse in Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm tonight (See our TV Guide for full listings).

As this evening’s episode opens, viewers will see a flash-forward of a mystery figure dumping a bloodstained hoodie into a bin!

Who is it and are they responsible for a terrible stabbing?

Bully Joseph has been making DeMarcus Westwood's life hell. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

It certainly looks like Joseph and DeMarcus have something to do with it.

At Hollyoaks High, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) tells DeMarcus and his friend Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) that Joseph will be at the end of the school year party tomorrow.

Vicky, who has recently been fostered by Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) has been in a volatile and violent relationship with Joseph.

Jealous Joseph followed Vicky to Hollyoaks and has caused nothing but trouble ever since.

DeMarcus has armed himself with a knife for protection against Joseph. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Having been given the tip off by Vicky, a defiant DeMarcus, who’s been on the receiving end of Joseph’s vitriol, tells Vicky that he’s ready for Jospeh and can handle himself.

However, Charlie is shocked to discover that DeMarcus has armed himself with a knife!

DeMarcus explains that he’s been bullied so much by Joseph he just wants to feel safe.

However serious trouble is brewing.

Worried Charlie Dean tells policeman Saul that DeMarcus is carrying a knife. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, wannabe policeman, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) has joined the police force shadowing scheme and is shadowing PC Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) for his first day.

Fearful for the safety of his friend, Charlie confides in Saul about DeMarcus carrying a knife.

Will Saul step in to confront DeMarcus?

Grace starts to worry about her relationship with Saul. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

While this is going on, Saul’s girlfriend, Grace Black (Tamara Wall), is worried that Saul is having doubts about their relationship.

Grace comes up with a plan to spice things up between the two of them.

However, it seems her worries are misplaced.

Grace has no idea that far from going off her, Saul is actually planning to propose to her!

Olivia has been blackmailing head teacher Sally St Claire! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, the McQueens want answers about the brick that was thrown into their garden.

They confront teacher Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) convinced she is the culprit.

Olivia has been making head teacher Sally St Claire’s (Annie Wallace) life hell and blackmailing her after setting her sights on a promotion at work.

The McQueens discover that Olivia is behind the blackmail threats! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Olivia flatly denies knowing anything the brick.

However after going through her room, Olivia’s blackmailing past is exposed!

There’s no way she can continue to play Miss Innocent now.

Her fiancé Prince is appalled and is suddenly forced to make some big decisions about his future with Olivia.

Will he decide he has to end their relationship?

Or will he give Olivia yet another chance to make amends?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm.

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4. Or stream the episodes first on All4