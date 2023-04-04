Hollyoaks spoilers: HUSBAND SWAP? Honour Chen-Williams and Tony kiss?
Airs Wednesday 12 April 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) seems to be getting a little bit TOO friendly with Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
In yesterday’s episode psychologist Honour was seen giving Tony some advice before she was rudely interrupted by her husband, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) who walked in just as Tony was opening up.
With her marriage to Dave clearly under huge strain, tonight it’s Honour’s turn to open up to Tony about her issues at home.
Just as she is chatting to Tony she gets some very important news that she asks Tony to keep a secret.
Meanwhile, Tony’s relationship with his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) is also under strain and the two of them have become increasingly distant.
Tonight Tony thinks he can solve two problems with one solution.
He suggests a double date with the Chen-Williams, that way he and Diane will be able to forget their problems for a bit and so will Honour and Dave. Win Win!
However, the plans for the double date don’t pan out the way he was hoping and Tony soon puts his foot in it, causing Dave to show his true colours!
Later, Tony offers Honour a shoulder to cry on as she vents to him about her husband.
Meanwhile, over at The Dog, Diane supports Dave when he tells her he feels like Honour is pulling away from him.
With both couples spending time with other peoples other halves, one person ends up reading the signals wrong as they grow closer!
Is someone about to make a move they may regret?
And if so is there anyway back for the couples after this?
Meanwhile, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) is worried following recent run ins with his son Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan).
Charlie has been feeling increasingly isolated and has now gone on the run to try and find his biological father.
Darren’s father, Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) has some advice for Darren but will Darren actually take it?
Meanwhile, Charlie approaches former teacher, John-Paul McQueen (James Sutton) and asks him for information about the man who abandoned him.
John Paul has some words of advice and encouragement for Charlie and tells him that although Darren isn’t his biological dad, he’ll still be the one looking out for him and constantly worrying about him.
Plus, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is on the warpath after intimate photos of him with his girlfriend, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) were leaked online.
Rayne presumes it must have been a member of Romeo’s family who is to blame.
She convinces Romeo about her theory and it’s not long before he’s heading off to get answers.
Just as James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is convincing Romeo’s mum, Donna-Marie, to forgive their son, a raging Romeo blasts in accusing them both of leaking the photo-booth pictures of him and Rayne.
Who is really to blame?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
