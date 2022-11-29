Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Bobby Costello to blame for Verity's attack?

Was Bobby Costello behind the attack on Verity in Hollyoaks?

What exactly is Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) hiding? More revelations surface in tonight’s Holloaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) has vowed to get to the bottom of the horror attack on Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) which has had terrible repercussions.

Meanwhile John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) agrees to help Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) retrieve serial killer Silas Blissett’s book from Dee Valley Law.

John Paul breaks into the office but is caught in the act by lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) who is very suspicious about what John Paul is up to.

Goldie's suspicions about Bobby Costello deepen in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, when Matthew-Jesus claims that Bobby pushed him when he went near his belongings, Goldie is suspicious of what he is trying to hide.

However, when Goldie and John Paul root through Bobby’s stuff, all they can find is a hoard of stolen biscuits.

Honour has becoming increasingly worried about her son, Mason (above) in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, worried mum, Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok), tries to connect her son Mason (Fank Kaur) with her side of the family.

Honour is trying to think of ways to help Mason feel better about himself.

However, when reaching out to her extended family she unintentionally invites them all to the village!

Vicky (above) has big reservations about visiting her mum. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) writes a letter to her mum explaining why she can’t afford to visit her.

DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) is trying to come up with helpful solutions and suggests getting a coach to visit instead.

He also offers to go with Vicky so he can be moral support for her. What will Vicky, who has been fostered by Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams), decide to do?

DeMarcus has some words of encouragement for Vicky. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is on a mission to prove that Eric was involved in the attack on his sister, Verity.

Maxine reveals to DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) that she has stolen Eric’s computer and sent it to a hacker, but Zoe reminds her that she’s committing a crime and she’s better than that.

However Maxine is not deterred.

Later on she squares up to Eric and vows that she will find out the truth.

But Eric only twists the blame back on Maxine.

Will Maxine continue in her pursuit of the truth?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4