‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Is Cindy Cunningham headed for Christmas heartbreak?
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Wednesday 22 December 2021 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) has been throwing all her efforts into Christmas, but is she about to be desperately disappointed in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm? (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Cindy has been really worried and upset that this could be her fiancé, Luke Morgan’s (Gary Lucy) last ever Christmas. Luke has a rare form of dementia, Pick’s Disease, and his health has taken a dive in recent weeks.
Fearing the worst, Cindy has gone all out to try and ensure that this Christmas is extra special and will be one to cherish forever.
However, with Christmas Day just around the corner, is she headed for more heartache?
Meanwhile, in the Osborne household, everyone is reeling following the huge drama in yesterday’s episode.
As the consequences unfold, a life changing decision is made.
Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) isn’t happy after being cast as Joseph in the school’s nativity production at Hollyoaks High.
However his girlfriend, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) might just have the perfect surprise to cheer him up.
Elsewhere, Maya (Ky Discala) who had been keeping Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) prisoner, starts to question the loyalty of her accomplice, Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey).
Plus, Sid Sumner (Bily Price) is delighted when he makes the qualifiers and he’s ready to celebrate the good news. But will he be able to decide on who he wants to celebrate with, Lizzie? Or Serena (Emma Lau).
Meanwhile, there is alarm when the McQueen family makes a very CHILLING discovery that ruins Christmas Day in their new home.
What has been revealed?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
