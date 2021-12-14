‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Is Cindy Cunningham headed for Christmas heartbreak?

Is Cindy Cunningham headed for heartbreak this Christmas?

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) has been throwing all her efforts into Christmas, but is she about to be desperately disappointed in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm? (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Could this be Luke Morgan's (above) last ever Christmas? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Cindy has been really worried and upset that this could be her fiancé, Luke Morgan’s (Gary Lucy) last ever Christmas. Luke has a rare form of dementia, Pick’s Disease, and his health has taken a dive in recent weeks.

Fearing the worst, Cindy has gone all out to try and ensure that this Christmas is extra special and will be one to cherish forever.

However, with Christmas Day just around the corner, is she headed for more heartache?

It was Charlie Dean's birthday yesterday, but he wasn't in the mood to celebrate. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, in the Osborne household, everyone is reeling following the huge drama in yesterday’s episode.

As the consequences unfold, a life changing decision is made.

Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) isn’t happy after being cast as Joseph in the school’s nativity production at Hollyoaks High.

However his girlfriend, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) might just have the perfect surprise to cheer him up.

Can Ella Richardson cheer her boyfriend Charlie up? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Maya (Ky Discala) who had been keeping Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) prisoner, starts to question the loyalty of her accomplice, Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey).

Plus, Sid Sumner (Bily Price) is delighted when he makes the qualifiers and he’s ready to celebrate the good news. But will he be able to decide on who he wants to celebrate with, Lizzie? Or Serena (Emma Lau).

Maya (above) has been keeping Darren Osborne captive. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, there is alarm when the McQueen family makes a very CHILLING discovery that ruins Christmas Day in their new home.

What has been revealed?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm