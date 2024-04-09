Hollyoaks spoilers: It's GAME OVER for lying Abe Fielding!

Abe's web of lies is starting to unravel now Cleo is onto him.

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) discovers the extent of Abe Fielding's (Tyler Conti) deception in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having been caught in possession of missing brother Arlo's beloved teddy bear, Abe has some explaining to do.

He invents an excuse as to why he's got the toy in his bag, but Cleo isn't falling for his fibs this time.

The shocks keep on coming when Cleo follows Abe to the Youth Centre and hears banging and shouting coming from inside.

Is she about to discover who Abe is holding hostage?

As further secrets and lies are revealed, Cleo overs Abe offering Chris more money to flee the village and decides to ring the police.

But just how far will Abe go to stop her?

Meanwhile, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) hits the bottle after losing all hope of ever finding Arlo.

She's found in a drunken state by Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) who tries to offer his support.

Cleo then clocks the pair, and realising all the distress it's causing Marie, she makes a call to Abe and offers to help Chris make his great escape.

Sally is determined to seize the day. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, having received worrying news about her health, Sally St. Claire (Annie Wallace) vows to make the most of what time she has left.

She heads to the Love Boat where she finds Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best).

Talk turns to internet dating, and Lizzie offers to set up profiles for Tom and Sally.

But not wanting to waste the day chatting with strangers, Sally chooses mates over dates and invites Tom to hang out with her.

Darren and Suzanne support JJ over his injury. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) accompany son JJ Osborne (Ryan Mulvey) to the hospital for his physio appointment.

But Darren's forced to dash when he receives a call from Morgan's nursery, leaving the teen feeling abandoned.

Returning home, menacing JJ sneaks into sister Frankie Osborne's (Isabelle Smith) bedroom and intimidates her with his predatory behaviour.

This time Frankie fights back against her brother's sickening sexual abuse - and leaves JJ screaming out in pain.

Hearing his cries Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) and Darren come rushing in.

Will they realise what's been going on right under their noses?

Can Frankie find the courage to out JJ's abuse? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) says sorry to Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) for trying to steal his job at The Loft.

Their light-hearted taunting soon turns flirty and the pair find themselves caught up in a kiss.

Is this the start of something special?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.