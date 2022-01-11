‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: James Nightingale plays a dangerous game with Becky

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) plays a very dangerous game in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

A grieving Jame is riled by Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) who rubs him up the wrong way.

Furious, James decides to play a sinister game with Becky where the fate of a loved one lies in the toss of a coin.

Whose life is at risk?

What really went on between Maya and Ethan? (pictured above) (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, flashbacks reveal the truth behind what happened between Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey) and his girlfriend Maya (Ky Discala) on that fateful night.

And there is serious trouble brewing for Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), when incriminating evidence from the night of the blast lies in his stolen van.

Darren Osborne was held captive by Ethan and Maya. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

A fired-up Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) demands answers to Maya’s whereabouts.

Darren, who was previously held captive by Maya and Ethan, wants to know if he and his family are safe.

Will Ethan come clean and tell Darren the truth?

Sienna and Ste recently went into business together. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is beaming with joy after securing another lucrative cleaning contract for Ste’s cleaning company.

However her excitement is short-lived when she discovers their van was stolen the night of the explosion, and to make matters worse, it wasn’t insured.

Damon Kinsella has become addicted to gambling. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

A determined Sienna vows to find the van.

As she starts hunting, it looks as if she may have found the answer to her prayers. However, it’s all about to kick off when Ethan’s secret threatens to come out.

Meanwhile, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) who has become addicted to gambling, admits to his friend Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) that he’s maxed out every credit card due to his habit that’s out of control.

Liberty has no idea Damon has been gambling every penny he can get his hands on. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, before Damon can come clean to his girlfriend Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart), she surprises him with a plan for them to go on holiday to New York.

How will they afford a trip across the pond with the huge debts that Damon has secretly racked up?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm