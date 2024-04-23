Hollyoaks spoilers: John Paul McQueen EXPOSES Carter's vile plan
Airs Tuesday, April 30 on E4 at 7pm.
John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) gives an urgent tip-off to the police in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
When he discovers that his colleague, Carter Shepherd (David Ames), is planning an attack on the village’s Pride celebrations, he goes straight to the cops.
JP fills DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) in on the details telling Zoe that Carter has been practicing Conversion Therapy on his pupils including, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis).
The Hollyoaks High headteacher and his associate, Declan Hawthorne (Alan Turkington) have been trying to warp Lucas’s young mind by convincing him that homosexuality is a sin.
Zoe explains to John Paul that unfortunately, Conversation Therapy is not illegal but that she will ensure there is an increased police presence at the Pride celebrations.
Meanwhile Carter has plans to secretly take Lucas to America, away from his father, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).
Tonight Carter tells his daughter Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) that they will be going on a ‘surprise holiday’ with Lucas.
Carter later tells Lucas to go and find his passport!
Soon the Pride event is swinging into action.
John Paul encourages his mother Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) to attend with him.
DJ Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson Dwyer) and his brother Hunter (Theo Graham) hit the decks to provide the music.
And Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) gets ready to do a performance as his drag queen alter-ego, Anita Tinkle.
Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) is annoyed when Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) bails on her at the last minute at Pride.
Meanwhile Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) showcases her vocal talent by singing to the audience.
However, trouble is brewing.
Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) panics when she sees Warren’s dodgy partner in crime, gangster Murphy (Rick S.Carr) lurking about.
Maxine previously shot Murphy after he attempted to hold her, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) and Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith), hostage.
Tonight Murphy storms into the Loft and threatens Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey), Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) and Ste, ordering them to empty all the tills at the bar.
A terrified Ste later races off to find Warren but what will happen when Ste fills the hardman in on what Murphy has done?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm
Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What's On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com