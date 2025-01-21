Hollyoaks spoilers: Kill him! Mercedes McQueen vows she wants Abe dead!

Mercedes McQueen says the only way to stop abuser Abe is to kill him!

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) will stop at nothing to get rid of Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) once and for all in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tonight, Mercedes who is being treated for bowel cancer and was recently hospitalised after collapsing at home, discharges herself from Dee Valley Hospital.

When she arrives back home her lover, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) arrives and tells her he wants them to spend the rest of their lives together.

Mercedes knows Freddie has been having an affair with Vicky Grant. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However he’s in for a rude awakening when Mercedes gives him a few home truths having recently discovered he’s also been having an affair with Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence).

Will she send Freddie packing?

Meanwhile, Peri Lomax (Ruby O Donnell) and Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) have teamed up together to stop their abuser, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) from hurting another woman.

The two of them are planning to corner Abe and force a confession out of him.

Cleo, Peri (right) and Peri's mother Leela (left) have all been victims of abuser Abe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Peri’s mum, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) has also been sexually assaulted by Abe and the truth is only just emerging now about how he raped her in the woods.

Leela's husband, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) is reeling and absolutely horrified to learn the extent of his brother’s abuse and that he raped his wife.

Later Leela, who fears that Abe could be the father of her baby Clara following his attack in the woods, goes to see Mercedes.

Joel is reeling to discover his wife Leela has been sexually assaulted by his brother, Abe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Mercedes is the only other person Leela had previously confided in about Abe raping her.

Tonight, Mercedes, seeing all the horrific pain Abe has inflicted on Cleo, Peri and Leela, tells them there is only one solution to stop Abe’s twisted reign of terror.

They must kill him!

Mercedes says the only way to stop Abe is to kill him! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) tells Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) that he hopes they can move on from the past and start their relationship all over again with a clean slate.

Will Lucas agree to give him a second chance?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.