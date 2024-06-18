Hollyoaks spoilers: Misbah Maalik leaves Hollyoaks?

Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) has a HUGE decision to make in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm, (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode her estranged husband Zain (Jonas Khan) broke the news that he was moving to Scotland to start a new job and was hoping Misbah would come with him.

Tonight, Misbah seeks advice from Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace).

Meanwhile, Zain waits to hear whether she will be going with him or staying put in Chester.

What will Misbah’s decision be?

Oscar (above) knows what JJ has been up to in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime PIctures)

Elsewhere, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) urges Oscar Osborne (Noah Holdsworth) to keep quiet and not saying anything about her abusive brother JJ as it will only cause more trouble.

However, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) can’t help picking up on her son’s strange behaviour and is certain Oscar is hiding something.

Later Nancy goes to the Osbornes to look after Oscar but when she tries to take him with her, the rest of the household air their concerns.

Nancy confronts the Osborne clan saying the truth is going to come out. (Image credit: Lime PIctures)

An upset Nancy leaves them all with a warning saying the truth about Frankie’s accident will come out.

Frankie has accused Nancy of pushing her down the stairs but viewers know that JJ was to blame for his sister’s horrific accident.

There's something Norma (above) wants to show Mercedes in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) search The Loft to find evidence to prove Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) supplied the dodgy drugs that killed Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) and Prince’s brother, Hunter (Theo Graham)

During their undercover search they come across keys to Tom’s rental house and head there.

However they get caught out by Norma Crow (Glynis Barber), Warren's mother.

Norma summons a startled Mercedes to come upstairs as she has something to show her.

What is Norma about to reveal?

Are more shocks involving Warren about to surface?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4