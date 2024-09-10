Hollyoaks spoilers: ONE YEAR ON! Tony Hutchinson is praying for his loved ones!
Airs Monday 16 September on E4 at 7pm.
Following the devastating crash in last week’s episodes, the action flips forward a whole year in Chester. In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm, (See our TV Guide for full listings), we get to see which villagers survived and who didn't make it.
Landlord Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) looks longingly at family photos while some of his clan get ready for the school run.
Did all of his loved ones survive the motorbike crash that smashed through the McQueens house ?
We follow Tony around the village as he passes by other residents giving us clues on where everyone is a year down the line.
At Casa McQueen a party is being prepared and the family is rallying around to get the place ready in time for the celebration.
For some, the day is going to be a difficult and painful reminder.
Tony picks up flowers from florist Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) to lay on a grave. And he’s not the only one paying their respects.
The Osbornes and Lomaxes also stand solemnly to pay their respects at nearby gravesides.
Later, Tony pays a visit to Dee Valley Hospital where he looks like the weight of the world is on his shoulders as doctors tend to a patient. There’s still no update on the patient's progress.
Which resident is fighting for their life?
Tony puts on a brave face and later rallies to raise a toast at Casa McQueen.
It’s been a tough year but he believes they have weathered the worst of the storm now.
Meanwhile, the weight of the day bears heavy on Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) who is struggling as a single mum.
However, Mercy is made of tough stuff and she continues to throw her energy into running her business whilst also caring for one-year-old twin girls.
It’s not all doom and gloom. For one couple the time is right to take the next step in their relationship.
Love is in the air as they celebrate their engagement.
Meanwhile, happier news is also coming for another resident as they go into labour and the Lomaxes have a race to the hospital.
Who is about to give birth?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Wednesday on E4 at 7pm
Watch the episode earlier that day on Channel 4 streaming
