Hollyoaks spoilers: PANIC! Is sick Cleo McQueen going to die?

Hollyoaks spoilers: Airs Wednesday 16 October on E4 at 7pm.

Ailing Cleo McQueen’s (Nadine Mulkerrin) is in a bad way when her health takes a turn for the worse in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Cleo, who is being kept hidden and locked up in a basement by her controlling and twisted boyfriend, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) has been left alone for days when Abe and his new girlfriend, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) disappeared off for a romantic mini break.

Abe has subjected vulnerable Cleo to months of abuse and control. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When Abe finally returns home he is panicked to find Cleo in a seriously ill condition.

Nurse Cleo says she urgently needs to go to hospital and to be treated with antibiotics.

However, Abe is determined that she can’t leave the flat. He comes up with a plan to get the drugs she needs.

Friends and family think that nurse Cleo is living abroad and have no idea she has been kept locked up by Abe! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

But back in the basement Cleo is deteriorating rapidly.

When Abe goes to check on her he sees she has passed out.

Terrified, he breaks down in tears fearing he has killed her.

What has happened to Cleo and is she going to pull through without the urgent medical attention she desperately needs?

Sienna Blake on her ill-fated wedding day to Ethan Williams. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, news is spreading fast around the village about Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) recent arrest following the massive fallout on her wedding day to Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey).

The Blake family is divided on what they think about Sienna’s antics.

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is refusing to visit her, however Jez (Jeremy Sheffield), Dilly (Emma Johnsey-Smith) and Liberty (Jessamy Stoddart) pledge to help get her out.

Ste Hay is finally allowed to leave hospital. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) helps Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) as he is discharged from hospital and placed in Leela Lomax’s (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) care.

However all Ste wants is to go back to his old life and the flat where he last saw his late husband, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

Ste's sister Leela had to make some tough decisions when Ste was in a coma. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

An agitated Tony has to break the news to Ste that the Nightingale house has been sold!

Ste, who has spent the last year in a coma, is in complete shock.

Leela and her husband Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) try to explain that their decision to sell was because they needed to pay for Ste’s son, Lucas’s (Oscar Curtis) solicitor and his sister Leah’s (Ela-May Demircan) uni fees.

However, Ste can’t be consoled and he angrily blames Leela for the fact that Lucas has been locked up in a Young Offenders Institute while his twin sister, Leah, got pregnant and has now given birth to a baby boy.

Can Leela placate her furious brother?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.