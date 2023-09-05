Hollyoaks spoilers: Peri Lomax in TERRIBLE DANGER after discovering truth about Rayne!

Peri Lomax is in terrible danger after learning the shocking truth about Rayne.

Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is in serious danger after her detective work leads her to the truth in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Peri has recently had HUGE suspicions about manipulative influencer, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan). She has been delving into Rayne’s past and her relationship with her ex, Brent who everyone believed had passed away after taking his own life.

In yesterday’s episode Peri managed to track down Brent’s mother, Cheryl where SHOCK revelations came to light.

Tonight the shocks keep coming and, when Peri discovers more about Rayne, her own life is soon in danger!

Peri discovered the terrible truth after tracking down Brent's mum, Cheryl. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) overhears a conversation Rayne is having with talent agent, Faye Fuller (Maddy Smedley) and calls her out for exploiting Romeo and falsely shaming him.

Rayne allowed her boyfriend Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) to be branded ‘controlling’ online.

Paralegal Lacey calls her best friend Rayne disgusting just as Romeo walks in.

Is he about to discover who leaked the damaging story about him?

Rayne (above) deliberately slandered her boyfriend Romeo. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) tells James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) that she doesn’t want Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) to find out about the online hate her son Romeo is receiving.

Leela is worried that this latest revelation could send drug addict, Donna-Marie into another downward and dangerous spiral after three weeks of being clean.

However, has Donna-Marie already found out herself?

When Leela stumbles across a syringe in the house she instantly thinks it belongs to Donna-Marie and that the troubled mum is numbing her emotional pain with more drugs.

Drug addict Donna-Marie was recently hospitalised after over-dosing. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) tells Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) she didn’t get to finish the presentation preparation for Hollyoaks High, but she's horrified when he informs her that the presentation has actually been brought forward to this afternoon.

Yazz scrambles to get it all sorted but when things don’t go to plan, head teacher, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) suggests she takes the rest of the day off, saying he’ll talk to her tomorrow in his office.

Dad Dave has not been in a great place recently. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) plans a date night for her and Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) to help him through his family troubles.

When the two of them spend time together, Dave admits it’s not just family stuff that is getting him down, he is also feeling despondent about the general state of his life.

Will Cindy come up with a plan to boost his spirits?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4