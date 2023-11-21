Hollyoaks spoilers: Rayne Royce HAUNTS Peri from beyond the grave!

Peri is terrified Rayne is still out to get her!

Peri Lomax's (Ruby O'Donnell) mind is playing tricks with her as she fears she's being haunted by dead Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Pez is left shaken after a video theorising over Rayne's murder is posted online. The influencer met a watery end during her pool party, and every attendee at the bash - including Peri - has been in the frame for the crime.

During her counselling session, Peri is on edge as her rekindled romance with Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is called into question. This prompts her to admit she feels as if Rayne is tormenting her from beyond the grave.

The confession triggers Peri to have a panic attack, which results in her running out on her therapist.

Does she have anything to hide?

Concerned Romeo tries to comfort his troubled girlfriend. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As distressed Peri arrives home, Romeo tries his best to comfort her.

Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) walk in and want to know what's going on.

Peri opens up about her counselling session, but when the brothers push her to reveal everything she remembers about Rayne's tragic last night, she gets all defensive and flees.

While Peri's mates start to wonder if she's got a guilty conscience, the troubled nurse ends up confiding in mum Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter).

Afterwards, Peri returns to Romeo and the lovers agree they want to continue seeing one another.

Lucas spins a lie to get out of going to football. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) is looking forward to his first day back on the football team, until a text comes through from Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) saying he'll see him on the pitch.

Despite a recent flirtation between the pair, Lucas doesn't want to see Dillon and feigns a sickness bug to get out of training.

Arguments soon arise the Hay/Nightingale household as Ste (Kieron Richardson) and James (Gregory Finnegan) clash over how to handle Lucas's unruly behaviour.

Lucas overhears the couple's conversation and storms out, leaving James feeling compelled to go after him.

Finally catching up with his stepson, James decides to try and understand Lucas better by urging him to be honest.

Will he admit what's been going on with Dillon?

Wayward Lucas is causing Ste and James yet more grief! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Camilla's (Dylan Morris) time in the village is up after Nadira Valli (Ashling O'Shea) exposed their affair to Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon).

Before leaving, Camilla issues Nadira with a warning, declaring Rafe and his sister Dilly (Emma Johnsey-Smith) cannot be trusted.

Meanwhile, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) tries to extend an olive branch to Ethan Williams (Matthew Bailey) who's heartbroken over her deciding to marry Rafe instead of him.

Sienna insists she wants to still be friends, but Ethan's male pride has taken a beating and he just bring himself to forgive his ex.

Camilla warns that Rafe and Dilly can't be trusted. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, the call from Miley's (Avy Berry) dad is still playing on Scott Drinkwell's (Ross Adams) mind.

He disrupts a game of hide and seek and shares his fears over Miley's father going for custody, but unfortunately the youngster overhears every word of his conversation...

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.