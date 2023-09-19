Hollyoaks spoilers: REVENGE! What is Carter Shepherd up to now?

Head teacher Carter Shepherd (David Ames) has got John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) in his sights but what is Carter plotting in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?

Earlier on, a convincing Carter encourages alcoholic John Paul to attend his support group.

Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) wishes John Paul good luck on his healing journey and John Paul is later feeling optimistic at the event when he is introduced to Gareth, who assures him that Carter will completely change his life.

Carter has been keeping a VERY close eye on John Paul.

With the session underway, Carter congratulates John Paul for opening up to the room about his struggles with alcoholism.

John Paul was involved in a tragic accident which led to the bus crash which resulted in life-changing injuries for Carter’s daughter Freya Calder (Ellie Henry)

Feeling that he has Carter on side, John Paul finally starts to relax.

However is all as it seems?

Teacher John Paul was responsible for the crash that left Carter's daughter with life-changing injuries.

Elsewhere, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is encouraged by Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) to make a home-cooked dinner to spoil his girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

However, the date is incredibly awkward as Mercedes is forced to hide her recent secret fling with Felix’s best mate, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Felix wants to treat Mercedes to a special date night.

Meanwhile, influencer Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) is raging after watching a video online and discovering that rival influencer, Megan Bolton, is hosting a party in Ibiza the same time as Rayne’s upcoming country retreat.

Rayne can’t control her fury but who is in her firing line?

Plus, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) wants to treat his mate, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) to a special day after recently saving his son, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) from the sea.

Tony comes up with the idea of the two of them creating their own private beach in order to build some happy seaside memories.

However things don’t go quite as planned!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4