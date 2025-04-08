Hollyoaks spoilers: Rex Gallagher gives Dodger a deadly ultimatum!

Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) is placed in a deadly situation when the truth starts emerging about his undercover operations in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and Dodger find themselves in the eye of the storm when the pieces fall into place for Grace Black (Tamara Wall).

Grace starts to realise just what Dodger has been up to and that he has been working as an undercover cop.

Viewers also learn that it was Grace’s brother, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) who took Dodger’s cousin, Dennis and his grand-daughter, Victoria, away from him.

Undercover cop, Dodger Savage, has been rumbled by Grace Black and Rex Gallagher. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Dodger and Maxine realise they need to leave the village as soon as possible for their own safety. However, Maxine tells Dodger he should stay and make the people who took his family away from him pay. Is Dodger going to stay in Hollyoaks to 'get the job done'?

At The Loft, Rex and Grace present Dodger with a DEADLY ultimatum and hand him a gun.

What are they demanding that Dodger does?

Now the truth is out Dodger tells Maxine they need to flee the village as quickly as possible. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) arrives home and tells her friend, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) that she has met a man with dance connections who can help her with her dance career.

Dillon tells her he doesn’t want to get in the way of her dreams and says he’ll leave the two of them to have some time alone.

However, when Ray’s friend arrives at the house, a traumatised Frankie lashes out and locks herself away in an upstairs room.

Dillon is really worried about her when he arrives home and finds Frankie very shaken-up.

Dillon Ray (above) has become increasingly worried about his friend and housemate, Frankie Osborne. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later that night Dillon is woken up to the noise of a frantic Frankie searching the house for spice vapes desperate for her next high.

Unable to get what she needs Frankie goes back to her family home where dad Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and Nancy (Jessica Fox) live.

The couple is horrified when they realise their daughter has come looking for money so she can get her hands on more drugs.

The pair of them try and get through to her, however, with Frankie’s withdrawal symptoms starting to take over, it’s not long before she’s going crazy and smashing up the Osborne family home!



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.