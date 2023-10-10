Hollyoaks spoilers: Romeo Nightingale ATTACKS murder suspect Brent!

Romeo Nightingale squares up to murder suspect Brent in Hollyoaks.

Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) loses it with murder suspect Brent (Jesse Fox) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Romeo wants everyone to know that Brent deserves to be in prison following the recent murder of Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) and the kidnapping of Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell).

However, Phoenix Hathaway (Tylan Grant) steps in with some information about the night of Rayne’s death that changes everything!

Soon Romeo and Brent are embroiled in a heated showdown in the middle of the village as Rayne’s fans and onlookers watch on.

Romeo and Brent go head to head in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Romeo’s father, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) wades in to try and dissolve the fight between his son and Brent however the damage may have already been done.

Later on lawyer James takes Romeo to one side and gives him a very stark wake-up call.

James tells Romeo that either he has to take the blame for Rayne’s murder himself, or he will have to choose one of his friends to point the finger at and make a suspect.

Backed into a corner, what will Romeo decide to do?

Romeo wants to pin the blame on Rayne's ex, Brent. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, it’s the first day of private school for Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) twins, Sophie and Sebastian.

Loaded Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) agreed to pay the fees after wanting to help Sienna out.

However, tonight Sienna is certain that Rafe is keeping something very important from her and she’s determined to find out what big secret he is hiding.

Later on things take a tricky turn when Sienna discovers the twins have invited their new school friends over to Rafe’s mansion, and have told their chums that Rafe is their stepdad!

Rafe pictured with Sienna at his mansion. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, after being humiliated by pupil, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) in yesterday’s episode, teacher Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) calls him and fellow pupil, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) into his office.

However, when cheeky troublemaker Lucas continues to probe Hunter, the teacher suddenly loses it.

Teenagers Lucas and Dillon are never far away from trouble. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

A curious Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) has overheard the commotion and confronts Hunter to ask what on earth is going on?

Will Hunter open up to Yazz?

Meanwhile pub landlord, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) goes ahead with Ste Hay’s (Kieron Richarson) suggested comfort food menu that Ste thinks will be a hit with the punters at The Dog.

Tony can’t resist adding some more refined posh ‘tweaks’ to Ste’s dishes.

However, should he be leaving well alone and has Ste got the right idea?

