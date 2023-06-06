Hollyoaks spoilers: Sam Chen-Williams loses control!

Policeman Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) has been in a volatile frame of mind ever since splitting from his girlfriend, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) and discovering she was pregnant.

However things take a dramatic turn for the worse in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When walking to the station with her friend, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson), Zoe comes face to face with Sam.

After he finds out she hasn’t gone through with her planned termination yet, he’s eager to try and change her mind again.

Maxine steps in and tells her brother, Sam, he really needs to back off however Sam just can’t get the message that he needs to give Zoe space.

Maxine is at a loss with Sam’s persistent behaviour and asks their sister, Lizzie (Lily Best), to have a word.

As Zoe is thanking Maxine for having her back, Lizzie is trying to get through to Sam at the Love Boat.

However things soon take a terrible and dramatic turn when a furious Sam flies into a rage!

Elsewhere, after spending the night in police custody, troubled teen Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) is let off with a caution.

However, his plight is far from over as drug dealer Taz is determined to find out what happened and how the police knew what was going on?

Meanwhile, Charlie’s dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson), tells Charlie he should see a professional about his mental health.

The teen agrees, but as the pair wait for his appointment at the hospital, a slip of the tongue from Darren leads to the truth coming out.

Was it Darren who tipped off the police about Charlie's drug deal?

Plus, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is taken aback when she catches Grace Black (Tamara Wall) booking a flight.

Grace claims it's only going to be for a few days and she's off to visit Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan).

Cindy isn’t happy considering they’re supposed to be hitting the money van and going ahead with the bank robbery.

Determined things need to move forward, Cindy comes up with a new plan.

However, just as she’s tying to prove how competent she is to Grace, she does the exact opposite when her efforts go very awry!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4