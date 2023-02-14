Hollyoaks spoilers: SURPRISE! Peri Lomax comes up with a special plan for Juliet!
Airs Tuesday 21 Feb 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is worried about her girlfriend Juliet and decides she’s going to arrange a special treat for her in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)
Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) who has recently been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, has been behaving manically and just wants to have as much fun as she can at the park.
However her girlfriend, nurse Peri fears that Juliet is not taking care of herself.
Later on Peri comes up with a plan to surprise Juliet by organising a mini festival in Juliet's honour.
However, when Juliet’s brother, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) hears about the plans afoot he’s not convinced his sister will be impressed...
Elsewhere, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) confides in doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) about feeling that Warren’s (Jamie Lomas) body rejecting her liver is a sign that her son doesn’t want her in his life.
She also lets slip that she’s been harbouring a HUGE secret from her Warren.
A worried Misbah encourages Norma to come clean in order to rebuild their bond.
However, before Norma gets a chance, Warren surprises her with an apology after being convinced by his son, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) to let her back in his life.
The family finally seems to on the same page, so will Norma decide to keep quiet about her secret?
Meanwhile, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) opens up to his girlfriend, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) about feeling like a guest in her home.
Sienna says she understands and she wants to prove to him that she’s willing to make some compromises.
Plus, a discussion between Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic West) and bride-to-be, Honour Chen-Williams, gets heated when Honour makes her thoughts clear.
Honour opens up about how she’s been feeling leaving Dave to fear that the future of their relationship could be in BIG trouble!
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What's On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com
