Hollyoaks spoilers: Tony and Diane Hutchinson CLASH over Ro!

Ro's decision to identify as a boy is causing conflict between his parents.

Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is angry with Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) for siding with son Ro Lomax (Ava Webster) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

There has been disagreement in the Hutchinson household about Ro's (formerly known as Rose) decision to now identify as a boy. While Diane's grieving the loss of her daughter, Tony is fully embracing their lad's identity change.

Wanting to show his support, Tony takes Ro out clothes shopping and proudly shows his child he's wearing a solidarity badge.

On the trip, the pair bump into Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Ro invites her to help pick him out a new wardrobe.

Tony tells Diane it's time she accepted Ro for who he is. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As Ro and Tony return home, hurt Diane lashes out at her husband for going behind her back.

Ro then overhears Diane telling Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) how much she misses her little girl.

But while Tony is understanding of his wife's upset he tells Diane she's going to have to start accepting their child.

Abe calls time on his relationship with Cleo. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, devious Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) continues to manipulate those closest to him.

After being forced to admit a huge secret from his past to girlfriend Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin), Abe has been ignoring her ever since.

When the couple finally come face to face, Cleo is devastated when Abe coldly declares they're finished.

Abe then stoops even lower by cruelly gaslighting Cleo, suggesting she pushes people away because of the traumatic rape she suffered at the hands of stepdad Pete Buchanan.

Nancy is doing all she can to help troubled stepdaughter Frankie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) remains determined to help troubled stepdaughter Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith).

Nancy is concerned by the teenager's recent behaviour, but is oblivious to the fact Frankie is being sexually abused by twin brother JJ Osborne (Ryan Mulvey).

Having realised Frankie is using ballet as her method of escapism, Nancy gifts her a set of dance gear and suggests she joins the school squad with Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) and Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan).

The session is a success, but Frankie's happiness is short-lived when JJ turns up.

Getting his victim alone, JJ forces Frankie to touch him by demanding she retrieves his phone from out of his pocket.

But as JJ grabs Frankie, she flinches, leading him to discover her self-harm scars.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.