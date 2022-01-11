‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Verity Hutchinson discovers Shaq’s secret

Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) discovers the secret Shaq Qureshi (Omar Maalik) has been keeping in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tonight Verity tries to convince Shaq that he should come clean to his mother Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi).

But Shaq is set on protecting Misbah and as a result he makes a drastic decision.

Will his latest move leave him with yet more secrets to hide?

Is Liberty about to learn the worrying truth about her Damon boyfriend? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is pondering just how unpredictable and unfair life can be.

In yesterday’s episode, lawyer James challenged gambling addict, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Morgan) to a reckless bet.

Damon’s girlfriend, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) has no clue just how bad Damon’s gambling has got but is she about to find out?

It looks like it when her good friend Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) feels compelled to tell her the truth about what’s been going on and how much money Damon has blown.

Ethan (pictured with Maya) is approached by Sienna who has a proposition for him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Ethan’s (Matthew James-Bailey) behaviour takes a very sinister turn.

As Ethan turns on Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), Sienna gives Ethan a proposition...

Donna-Marie seems to be getting on well in her new job. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) flourishes in her new position at the garage.

However, when she offers her new boss some relationship advice, will she lead him in the wrong direction?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm