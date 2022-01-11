‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Verity Hutchinson discovers Shaq’s secret
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Wednesday 19 Jan 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) discovers the secret Shaq Qureshi (Omar Maalik) has been keeping in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Tonight Verity tries to convince Shaq that he should come clean to his mother Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi).
But Shaq is set on protecting Misbah and as a result he makes a drastic decision.
Will his latest move leave him with yet more secrets to hide?
Meanwhile, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is pondering just how unpredictable and unfair life can be.
In yesterday’s episode, lawyer James challenged gambling addict, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Morgan) to a reckless bet.
Damon’s girlfriend, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) has no clue just how bad Damon’s gambling has got but is she about to find out?
It looks like it when her good friend Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) feels compelled to tell her the truth about what’s been going on and how much money Damon has blown.
Elsewhere, Ethan’s (Matthew James-Bailey) behaviour takes a very sinister turn.
As Ethan turns on Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), Sienna gives Ethan a proposition...
Plus, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) flourishes in her new position at the garage.
However, when she offers her new boss some relationship advice, will she lead him in the wrong direction?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Sylver McQueen - David Tag
- Theresa McQueen - Jorgie Porter
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Nana McQueen Diane Langton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Goldie McQueen - Chelsee Healey
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Verity Hutchinson - Eva O'Hara
- Cindy Cunningham - Stephanie Waring
- Darren Osbourne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Luke Morgan - Gary Lucy
- Oliver Morgan - Gabriel Clark
- Sue Morgan - Marian McLoughlin
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Charlie Dean - Joshua McConville
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Diane O'Connor - Alex Fletcher
- Warren Fox - Jamie Lomas
- Maxine Minniver - Nikki Sanderson
- Trish Miniver - Denise Welch
- Mandy Richardson - Sarah Jayne Dunn
- Ella Richardson - Erin Palmer
- Sid Sumner - Billy Price
- Toby Faroe - Bobby Gordon
- Celeste Faroe - Andrea Ali
- Romeo Nightingale - Owen Warner
- Grace Black - Tamara Wall
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Martine Deveraux - Kelle Bryan
- Walter Deveraux - Trevor A. Toussaint
- Sally St. Claire - Annie Wallace
- Scott Drinkwell - Ross Adams
- Courtney Campbell - Amy Conachan
- Tom Cunningham - Ellis Hollins
- Felix Westwood - Richard Blackwood
- Fergus Collins - Robert Beck
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- Marnie Nightingale - Lysette Anthony
- James Nightingale - Gregory Finnegan
- Juliet Nightingale - Niamh Blackshaw
- Yasmine Maalik - Haiesha Mistry
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Imran Maalik - Ijaz Rana
- Sami Maalik - Rishi Nair
- Damon Kinsella - Jacob Roberts
- Brody Hudson - Adam Woodward
- Brooke Hathaway - Tylan Grant
- Cher Winters - Bethannie Hare
- Ripley Lennox - Ki Griffin
- Summer Ranger - Rhiannon Clements
- Shaq Qureshi - Omar Malik
- Prince McQueen - Malique Thompson-Dwyer
- DeMarcus Westwood - Tomi Ade
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.