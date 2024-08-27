Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox is forced to confess to MURDER!

Warren Fox must confess to his mother's murder in Hollyoaks!

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is blackmailed into confessing to his mother's murder in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7 pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, there were dramatic scenes when Mercedes McQueen’s (Jennifer Metcalfe) twins were mysteriously snatched.

Warren, who is the father of one the baby girls was terrified about their fate but tonight it becomes clear who has taken the twins.

Mercedes is beside herself with fears for her twin girls. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As the search for the tots continues, ex-copper Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) steps in to stop Mercy from giving any further details to the police.

Donny warns her that she needs to follow his instructions otherwise she has no chance of ever seeing her daughters again.

Mercedes agrees to do as he says and tells the police it was all a false alarm.

Ex copper Donny has some words of advice for Mercedes. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Donny tells Mercedes that it is ‘Blue’ who has the twins and they need to wait and find out what his demands are.

He also promises that he’ll get her babies back and vows to put Blue away for good.

As Mercedes becomes increasingly desperate she goes to the prison and tells Warren that he has to comply with Blue’s instructions which are that he must confess to his mother, Norma Crow’s (Glynis Barber) murder and spend the rest of his life in jail.

Mercedes pleads with him to put their love aside to save their twins.

What will Warren decide to do? Will he confess to a murder he didn’t commit for the sake of the girls?

Is Cindy about to discover her very own husband is killer Blue? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring), Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) all join the search for Mercedes’ twins but Cindy, who is worse for wear after hitting the booze, is chaperoned home by her husband Dave, unaware that Dave is the murderous ‘Blue!’

Meanwhile, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) comforts Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) who was supposed to be looking after the girls when they were snatched.

Ethan (above) tries to reassure Vicky that she's done nothing wrong. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Ethan and her dad Donny assure her that she’s not to blame and she needs to stop beating herself up.

However, Donny secretly starts to suspect that Ethan could be the mysterious Blue and decides to confront him. How will Ethan react?

Tom also thinks he knows the identity of Blue. He tells Cindy he knows who took Mercedes twins because he stumbled across them acting very suspiciously.

Is Tom about to tell Cindy that her own husband is the mystery gangster?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4