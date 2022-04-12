Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox recruits Felix for his plan!
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Monday 18 April 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) has a cunning plan in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Warren is determined to get revenge on the men who attacked his son, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed).
He comes up with an ingenious plan but he needs his mate, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) to help him out.
Soon, Warren and Felix are dressed as priests!
What exactly are they planning to do in their holy new disguises?
When Joel gets a whiff of their plan he makes them promise not to lose their tempers.
However, is Joel worrying about the wrong thing and is there someone else he should be much more concerned about?
Later on, it looks like things could be about to unravel for Joel when Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) reveals he has new information on the vehicle that ran over his father, Warren.
What information is duplicitous Ethan going to spill?
And is he telling the truth?
Meanwhile, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is worried about her fractured relationship with her son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox)
Mercedes decides she’s going to turn over a new leaf.
She starts giving all her attention to parenting books and listening to parenting podcasts in order to try and improve her maternal skills!
Will Mercedes’ concentrated efforts to win over Bobby and prove to his Aunty Wendy Blissett (Jennifer Armour) that she’s trying hard to be a better parent, be appreciated?
Or is it a case of too little too late?
Later on Mercedes loses her temper in front of Bobby after finding out she’s been lied to.
However, things are about to get a whole lot worse when Wendy makes a desperate call to her evil serial killer father Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) which reveals the plotting duo’s plans for Bobby are far from over!
Elsewhere, Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) has come up with a creative new menu for the café.
Her clever play on words makes her husband Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) start thinking about Yazz’s next career move.
Tom might be full of ambitious new plans but is Yazz ready to move on to something new?
Meanwhile Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is upset when she can’t afford a dress from the second-hand vintage stall, Sweater Thunberg, which is run by Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) and Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant).
Her friend, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) doubles her money with a magic trick. But will Ella be impressed with Mason’s wizardry?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
