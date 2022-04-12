Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox recruits Felix for his plan!

What are Felix Westwood and Warren Fox up to now in Hollyoaks?

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) has a cunning plan in tonight's Hollyoaks.

Warren is determined to get revenge on the men who attacked his son, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed).

He comes up with an ingenious plan but he needs his mate, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) to help him out.

Soon, Warren and Felix are dressed as priests!

What exactly are they planning to do in their holy new disguises?

Warren Fox and Felix Westwood are dressed as priests for their cunning plan! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Joel gets a whiff of their plan he makes them promise not to lose their tempers.

However, is Joel worrying about the wrong thing and is there someone else he should be much more concerned about?

Later on, it looks like things could be about to unravel for Joel when Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) reveals he has new information on the vehicle that ran over his father, Warren.

What information is duplicitous Ethan going to spill?

And is he telling the truth?

Joel is not sure what to make of Warren and Felix and begins to worry! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is worried about her fractured relationship with her son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox)

Mercedes decides she’s going to turn over a new leaf.

She starts giving all her attention to parenting books and listening to parenting podcasts in order to try and improve her maternal skills!

Mercedes is desperate to prove she can be a better mum. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Will Mercedes’ concentrated efforts to win over Bobby and prove to his Aunty Wendy Blissett (Jennifer Armour) that she’s trying hard to be a better parent, be appreciated?

Or is it a case of too little too late?

Later on Mercedes loses her temper in front of Bobby after finding out she’s been lied to.

However, things are about to get a whole lot worse when Wendy makes a desperate call to her evil serial killer father Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) which reveals the plotting duo’s plans for Bobby are far from over!

Mercedes and son Bobby in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) has come up with a creative new menu for the café.

Her clever play on words makes her husband Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) start thinking about Yazz’s next career move.

Tom might be full of ambitious new plans but is Yazz ready to move on to something new?

Ella Richardson is upset but will she let Mason help her? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is upset when she can’t afford a dress from the second-hand vintage stall, Sweater Thunberg, which is run by Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) and Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant).

Her friend, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) doubles her money with a magic trick. But will Ella be impressed with Mason’s wizardry?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm