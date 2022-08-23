Hollyoaks spoilers: WHY is Grace Black on the warpath?

Grace Black (played by Tamara Wall) is getting ready for another themed night at her nightclub, The Loft, on today's episode of Hollyoaks (6:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But little does the businesswoman know, the McQueen family has sneakily STOLEN Grace's signature cocktail recipe to use for the grand opening of their rival bar, Mobs and Molls!



The McQueen women are all glammed-up in their gangster lady gear as they throw open the doors of their latest business venture.



However, it's not long before there's an univited guest in the shape of a very angry Grace!



Grace is FURIOUS to see what the family is up to.



It looks like it could be an all out bar war between Grace and rival businesswoman, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe)!



But it's not long before Grace has a plan to get back at her rivals, involving some good old-fashioned SABOTAGE!

It could be women at WAR on today's episode of Hollyoaks! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) is having a tough time at the young offender's prison, as he remains the prime suspect in the fatal stabbing of PC Saul Reeves.



Things are looking-up when the teenager's school classmates, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer), Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) come for a visit.



However, Vicky feels totally awkward around DeMarcus.



Especially as she knows the police are now investigating her own boyfriend, Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes) for the knife crime which DeMarcus has been framed for.



Will Vicky come clean and reveal what's been happening back in Hollyoaks Village?

How much longer will it be before DeMarcus is proved to be innocent on Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

ALSO, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) advises his step-niece, Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) to reconsider the kind of clothes she’s wearing in front of her younger brother, Mason (Frank Kauer).



Meanwhile, Mason, who has been struggling with self-esteem issues, once again turns to his online friend for some advice...

Hollyoaks airs weekdays at 6:30pm on Channel 4



Switch over to watch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4



Or stream the episodes first on All4