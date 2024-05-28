Hollyoaks spoilers: Will JJ shatter Frankie Osborne's life-long dream?

Ballet dancer Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) is nervous as she heads to Manchester for her important audition in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

However, once she has arrived at the grand theatre where the audition is taking place, she is completely thrown to see her twin brother, JJ (Ryan Mulvey) who has been abusing her, watching on in the wings.

Frankie has kept her audition a secret from her parents. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Frankie confronts JJ and tries to explain to him how much it means for her to dance.

However JJ is shocked when he and Frankie’s parents, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) discover that if Frankie is successful she will be required to move to London.

Meanwhile, Frankie herself is all set on the move and sees it as a chance of freedom and getting away from her abusive brother.

Frankie chats to the other dancers backstage. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) shares her concerns about recently being spiked and confides in her half sister, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith).

As the two women pack up Rafe’s house, Sienna airs her doubts about newcomer Martha (Sherrie Hewson) actually being their long-lost grandmother, Martha Blake, as she claims she is.

The three sisters, Sienna, Dilly and Liberty (Jessamy Stoddart) confront Martha and push her for answers and some concrete evidence.

Is Martha who she says she is?

Martha Blake (left) rocked Sienna with her revelation. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, after pressure from Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) agrees to visit his sister Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) who tragically lost her unborn baby recently.

Peri tells Ste he really needs to sort himself out.

However, Ste is spiralling out of control as his anxiety about his forthcoming court date looms.

Meanwhile, Ste has Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) on his back about going through with their drug deal plans.

Warren tells Ste the deal is still on, forcing Ste to cancel the trip he had planned with his daughter, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan).

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4