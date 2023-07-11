Home and Away spoilers: Andrew Lawrence in DANGER from his fake mum!

Andrew Lawrence is struggling in today's episode of Home and Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings) now he's back with Vita Nova.

Now his 'mum' has been revealed as cult leader Margot, Andrew's in trouble. Margot lectures him that the outside world is full of temptations, and their group is only as strong as its weakest link.

She is determined to make Andrew stronger, no matter what it takes. She even locks him in a cell and plays loud music to torment him.

Margot wants to make Andrew stronger. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Luckily, Cash and Justin aren't giving up on Andrew. Full of guilt about being taken off the case, Cash decides he needs to get serious.

First he tries to get the address of the Vita Nova compound from Rose. But she won't budge - so Cash goes rogue and manages to get it himself.

Then he and Justin turn up at the compound and confront Margot themselves!

They demand to see Andrew and Margot obliges.

Justin and Cash tell the teen that they've found his sister, hoping that will be the news he needs to leave the cult.

But brainwashed Andrew says he's happy where he is.

Can they convince him he's not safe?

Irene wants to know why her window has been boarded up (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere, Marilyn's still shaken after the brick came through the window. When she hears a noise in the night, she arms herself with a frying pan - and gives returning Irene a BIG fright!

When Irene grills Marilyn about why the window's boarded up, Roo arrives and soon the friends are giving Marilyn the support she needs.

But she's determined to keep her worries a secret from Alf. Will she regret it?

Home and Away continues on Wednesday at 1.45pm on Channel 5.