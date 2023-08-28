Home and Away spoilers: Bree Cameron CONFRONTS Mercedes!

Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) is out to confront love rival Mercedes Da Silva (Amali Golden) on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Bree accidentally overheard a revealing conversation between her boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), and bandmate Mercedes at the recording studio.



Now Bree knows all about THAT kiss... and the hospital doctor is not happy!



Bree summons Mercedes for a chat and demands to know why the biker bad girl would plant a smacker on Remi, knowing he has a girlfriend.



But when Mercedes refuses to apologise or back down, Bree becomes increasingly fired-up...



Things cold get messy!

Meanwhile, Remi is busy album mixing and unaware of the drama unfolding between the two women in his life.



That is until bandmate, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) spills the beans!



Remi rushes to the scene and finds himself in the middle of heated confrontation between Bree and Mercedes.



But although Bree has marked her territory and warned Mercedes to back-off, some damage has been done.



Mercedes is through with all the drama and now has no intention of returning to the studio to help Lyrik finish recording their album!



Without her professional expertise, the band could now be in BIG trouble!

Remi gets caught in the crossfire between Bree and Mercedes on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) and Mali Hudson's (Kyle Shilling) romantic plans have been ruined by an unexpected break-in at the farmhouse.



SOMEONE has trashed the kitchen with a scrawled warning to "stay away from my wife!"



But WHO is the warning for?



Mali is not impressed when Rose gets into Police mode and starts questioning him about the crime!



WHY is Mali now a suspect?



With Mali annoyed by Rose's questions, could the couple be back to square one with their love troubles?

Mali gets questioned by his policewoman girlfriend Rose on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5