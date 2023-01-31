Home and Away spoilers: Bree Cameron makes a TERRIBLE mistake!

Will Bree Cameron realise she has falsely accused Dean of domestic violence on Home and Away?

Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) sets off a terrible chain of events on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



After jumping to the WRONG conclusion that Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) may have been responsible for his pregnant girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni's (Sophie Dillman) accidental fall down the stairs at Salt, hospital doctor Bree has reported Dean to the Police... on suspicion of domestic violence!



Both Dean and Ziggy are alarmed and confused when policeman Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) arrives at the hospital to investigate Bree's SHOCK accusation against Dean...



After Dean is taken away by Cash for official Police questioning, Ziggy and Dean's sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), try to convince Bree that she has made a TERRIBLE error of judgement.



Dean would NEVER do anything to hurt Ziggy or their unborn baby.



But Bree's normally professional judgement has been clouded by her own experience of domestic violence at the hands of her husband, Jacob.



While Dean declares his innocence, will Bree backdown and admit that she was wrong?

Meanwhile, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) is still keeping up appearances with Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri).



But he's just not happy about the situation with polyamorous Stacey.



After another heart-to-heart with Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), Xander realises he can't go on pretending to be someone he's not.



He's a ONE woman man!



Will Xander decide to call it quits with Stacey?

