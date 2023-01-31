Home and Away spoilers: Bree Cameron makes a TERRIBLE mistake!
Airs Tuesday 7 February 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) sets off a terrible chain of events on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
After jumping to the WRONG conclusion that Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) may have been responsible for his pregnant girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni's (Sophie Dillman) accidental fall down the stairs at Salt, hospital doctor Bree has reported Dean to the Police... on suspicion of domestic violence!
Both Dean and Ziggy are alarmed and confused when policeman Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) arrives at the hospital to investigate Bree's SHOCK accusation against Dean...
After Dean is taken away by Cash for official Police questioning, Ziggy and Dean's sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), try to convince Bree that she has made a TERRIBLE error of judgement.
Dean would NEVER do anything to hurt Ziggy or their unborn baby.
But Bree's normally professional judgement has been clouded by her own experience of domestic violence at the hands of her husband, Jacob.
While Dean declares his innocence, will Bree backdown and admit that she was wrong?
Meanwhile, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) is still keeping up appearances with Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri).
But he's just not happy about the situation with polyamorous Stacey.
After another heart-to-heart with Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), Xander realises he can't go on pretending to be someone he's not.
He's a ONE woman man!
Will Xander decide to call it quits with Stacey?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.