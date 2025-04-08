Home and Away spoilers: Dana and Xander have officially broken-up!

Dana returns to Summer Bay with a major update about her relationship with long-distance boyfriend Xander on Home and Away...

Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) is back in Summer Bay... with a broken heart on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Dana travelled to Melbourne to try and fix things with her long-distance boyfriend, Xander Delaney.



However, he is staying put in Melbourne and Dana is not ready to pack her bags and move to the city to join him.



So...



Dana vents her frustrations about Xander to his sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier).



But copper Rose is not happy about the situation either.



She moved to Summer Bay because of Xander.



Will Rose now start to question her own future in the Bay?

Rose is starting to feel lost without brother Xander around on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) is wasting no time in getting acquainted with the locals.



The cheeky chappie already has his sights set on an attractive girl he sees in Salt.



Unfortunately, when Sonny hooks-up with the lady, using his mate Remi Carter's (Adam Rowland) bedroom, Remi's girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) jumps to the WRONG conclusion...



Has Remi just cheated on her?!



Uh-oh...

Sonny lands Remi in BIG trouble with his girlfriend Bree on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) is pleased to have her sister Dana back in town.

She's still in a spin over whether fiance Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is truly committed to a romantic relationship with her.



It seems like he just wants to get married because Harper is pregnant with their baby.



Tane confides in friend and housemate, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), that he believes love with Harper will come with time.



But he still wants the wedding to go ahead...



Will Best Man Cash have some words of advice for Tane?

Harper is happy to have Dana back in the Bay on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

