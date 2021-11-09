'Home and Away' spoilers: Did Chloe Anderson CHEAT on Ryder?

WHAT did happen between Chloe Anderson and Theo after Ryder's 21st birthday party on Home and Away?

Chloe Anderson (played by Sam Barrett) had BIG plans for her boyfriend Ryder Jackson's (Lukas Radovich) 21st birthday celebrations on Home and Away (1.15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But things went horribly wrong when Ryder made a drunken fool of himself and had to be taken home by Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



So Chloe was left in the company of Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), who has made no secret of the fact that he likes her.



After the nightclub party ended, the pair walked home along the beach after watching the sunrise.



But is that all that happened between Chloe and Theo?



When Ryder discovers that Chloe did not return home to the Parata house the night before, he jumps to a SHOCK conclusion...



During a birthday lunch with his entire family, Ryder suddenly asks Chloe if she slept with Theo!



Will the truth be revealed?

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is not exactly enthusiastic when Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) asks for his help in packing-up her brother Dean Thompson's (Patrick O'Connor) belongings, since Dean is moving in with Tane's now ex-girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman)!



But the unexpected assignment does give Mackenzie and Tane the chance to discuss the situation with Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis).



Mackenzie remains convinced Felicity has been stalking both Tane and now her.



So when they bump into Felicity, Mackenzie seizes her chance to confront "stalker" Felicity...

Elsewhere, there's some BAD news for Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson).



The couple have begun the process to adopt a child.



But they are crushed when they hear their application has been declined.



Ari is convinced the decision has been taken because of his criminal past.



Is Ari and Mia's dream of adopting a child officially over?

