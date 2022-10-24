Home and Away spoilers: Does Bree Cameron have SECRET feelings for Remi?

Why is Bree Cameron JEALOUS when she spies Remi with another woman on Home and Away?

Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) has put Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) firmly in the friend zone after confessing that she is a married woman on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Bree's husband, Jacob, is away working but hopes to eventually join her in Summer Bay.



Remi appears to have settled for the friend zone... it's better than nothing!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Bree and a hungover Remi hang out for breakfast.



Bree and Remi clearly still enjoy each other's company.



But when Bree offers to hang out for longer, Remi makes an excuse that he has band practice and heads off.



However, later that day, Bree is out for a surf when she spies Remi on a date with another woman.



She realises he lied about band practice.



But WHY is Bree so annoyed by the sight of Remi with another woman?



Does she secretly have romantic feelings for him?

Remi enjoys a beach date on today's episode of Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

It's the morning after the night before for Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



Cash tries to seduce Eden into spending the morning with him in bed.



But before Eden can make a decision about SECRET LOVER Cash, someone interrupts their morning romance!



WHO??

WHO discovers the truth about Eden and Cash on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has begun to realise that she may have been a bit hasty pulling the plug on Lyrik's future gigs at Salt.



Mackenzie tries to turn on the charm and re-negotiate with the band's new manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).



However, Justin now holds all the power, having already found another venue for Lyrik to play at.



But if Mackenzie would like to put together an offer, he can certainly submit it to the band!



Will Mackenzie and Justin strike a deal?

Mackenzie attempts to re-negotiate with Justin on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) faces a dilemma over what to say in her statement regarding her police partner, Cash's excessive force while arresting the thief.



When Rose admits to Cash that she will tell the truth, the Senior Constable feels betrayed...



An emotional Cash begs Rose not to tell the truth.



His police job is the only good thing he has left in his life.



WHAT will Rose do?

Will Rose back-up the accusation of police brutality against Cash on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

