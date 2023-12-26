Home and Away spoilers: Is Justin Morgan going to SURVIVE?

It's not looking good for Justin Morgan on Home and Away...

Time is running out for Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Justin's fiancee, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), manages to go in search of help following Justin's near-fatal fall at the abandoned factory.



But as paramedics arrive on the scene, Justin is in a bad way.



Justin is rushed to Northern District Hospital where he remains in an unresponsive state.



Hospital doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) informs a shattered Leah that Justin is not stable enough to operate on yet.



Leah is left fearing the worst as an alarm sounds in Justin's hospital room, and his condition suddenly starts to rapidly deteriorate...

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) and Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) are hopeful when copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) arrives at the Police Station.



However, their relief is short-lived when Cash reminds them that he is currently suspended from his job and cannot do anything to help them!



As Irene and Harper spend the night behind bars, Cash battles with the injustice of it all.



If the whole system is rigged like this, and folks like Irene and Harper are being treated like criminals, then maybe Cash is better off not being a Police officer anymore...

Will Cash QUIT his job?

Can Cash help Irene and Harper on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) has made it clear that he is done with Lyrik.



However, now that Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) has changed her mind about her solo career, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), wants to get the band back together again.

But Remi continues to prove a hard sell.

Eden tries to get him on board with a surprise band meeting.



However, Remi has other ideas and tries to take off on his motorbike!



Is the Lyrik reunion DOOMED?

Eden and Remi clash over plans for a band reunion on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

