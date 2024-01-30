Home and Away spoilers: Is Leah and Justin's wedding OFF?

By Simon Timblick
published

Airs Friday 9 February 2024 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.

Home and Away spoilers, Leah Patterson
Leah is angry with fiance Justin and wants to postpone their wedding... indefinitely on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

There's tension between Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) and his fiancee, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), after her accident on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Justin is alarmed that Leah's insomnia caused her to fall asleep while driving and run through a red light!

However, Leah doesn't appreciate being further questioned by Justin about the incident.

He's left reeling after she SNAPS and appears to blame him for everything that happened with doomsday cult, Vita Nova!

Justin had no idea how Leah was truly feeling.

As the tension continues in the Morgan house, Leah announces she wants to postpone their wedding date... INDEFINITELY!

Is Justin and Leah's relationship in serious trouble?

Home and Away spoilers, Rose Delaney, Leah Patterson, Justin Morgan

Leah was questioned by the Police after a road traffic incident on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) gets a frosty reception from barman, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os), when she arrives for work at Salt.

Felicity needs to step-up while her business partner, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), is recovering in hospital after her SHOCK collapse.

But Felicity soon starts to sense that former paramedic Xander blames her for what happened.

After all, Felicity was in the middle of a heated confrontation with Mackenzie when things took a terrible turn.

With Mackenzie already refusing to see Felicity, is Xander the latest Summer Bay resident to turn his back on her?

Home and Away spoilers, Felicity Newman, Mackenzie Booth, Xander Delaney

Does Xander blame Felicity after Mackenzie's collapse on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is not ready to let bandmate, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), pay the bill for more studio time for Lyrik.

It's such a generous offer.

Why does Kirby want to spend her songwriting royalties money on the band?

But when Remi decides to confront Kirby on the issue, how will she react when he wonders if she's paying because she still feels guilty over the way she previously QUIT the band?

Home and Away spoilers, Kirby Aramoana

WHY isn't Remi ready to accept money from bandmate Kirby on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5

Simon Timblick
Simon Timblick
Writer

Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.

Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?

Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!


Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.

He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.


Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)


And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.