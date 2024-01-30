Home and Away spoilers: Is Leah and Justin's wedding OFF?

Leah is angry with fiance Justin and wants to postpone their wedding... indefinitely on Home and Away!

There's tension between Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) and his fiancee, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), after her accident on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Justin is alarmed that Leah's insomnia caused her to fall asleep while driving and run through a red light!



However, Leah doesn't appreciate being further questioned by Justin about the incident.



He's left reeling after she SNAPS and appears to blame him for everything that happened with doomsday cult, Vita Nova!



Justin had no idea how Leah was truly feeling.



As the tension continues in the Morgan house, Leah announces she wants to postpone their wedding date... INDEFINITELY!



Is Justin and Leah's relationship in serious trouble?

Leah was questioned by the Police after a road traffic incident on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) gets a frosty reception from barman, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os), when she arrives for work at Salt.



Felicity needs to step-up while her business partner, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), is recovering in hospital after her SHOCK collapse.



But Felicity soon starts to sense that former paramedic Xander blames her for what happened.



After all, Felicity was in the middle of a heated confrontation with Mackenzie when things took a terrible turn.



With Mackenzie already refusing to see Felicity, is Xander the latest Summer Bay resident to turn his back on her?

Does Xander blame Felicity after Mackenzie's collapse on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is not ready to let bandmate, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), pay the bill for more studio time for Lyrik.



It's such a generous offer.



Why does Kirby want to spend her songwriting royalties money on the band?



But when Remi decides to confront Kirby on the issue, how will she react when he wonders if she's paying because she still feels guilty over the way she previously QUIT the band?

WHY isn't Remi ready to accept money from bandmate Kirby on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

