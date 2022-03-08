'Home and Away' spoilers: Mackenzie Booth discovers the truth about Neve...

How will Mackenzie Booth react when she discovers Logan kissed his ex-girlfriend on Home and Away?

The romance has been heating up between Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But is their relationship about to run into BIG trouble following the unexpected arrival of Logan's ex-girlfriend, Neve Spicer (Sophie Bloom)?



Mackenzie can't believe her eyes when Neve stakes her claim on Logan while at Salt!



Mackenzie demands ALL the details about Logan's mystery woman.



He comes clean and reveals they were in the military together and both served as medics in Afghanistan.



But they haven't seen each other in years since Neve pulled a disappearing act.



Face-to-face with her love rival, Mackenzie is left reeling when Neve lets slip about the kiss that she and Logan shared on the pier.



What?!



Logan tries to step in and explain himself... but it seems the damage is done!

Mackenzie discovers the truth about Logan and Neve's kiss on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) remains suspicious about the circumstances surrounding Ari Parata's (Rob Kipa-Williams) arrest.



Neither Dean or his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) can believe that Ari would MURDER someone.



Dean remains convinced that Ari has confessed to the murder of Matthew Montgomery to protect the REAL culprit.



Dean offers a helping hand to Ari's stressed-out fiancee, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson), hoping she'll reveal more about what's going on.



Dean reminds Mia that he served time in prison with Ari and know he would never commit a murder.



Feeling the pressure of her secret, will Mia come clean to Dean about what really happened on the day of Matthew's death?

Will Mia tell Dean the truth about Matthew's murder on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Logan now has two ladies to keep happy!



Neve has been waiting all this time to track down Logan so that they can get back together again.



But she's in for heartbreak when she discovers that bistro bar boss, Mackenzie is Logan's new girlfriend.



Neve is ready to pull another disappearing act.



That is until Logan makes an unexpected threat that may convince Neve to stick around in Summer Bay...

Will Neve's stay in the Bay be short-lived on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR