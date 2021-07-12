'Home and Away' spoilers: Mackenzie Booth is MISSING!

WHERE is Mackenzie Booth? Dean starts a desperate search for his missing sister on Home and Away...

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is nowhere to be seen on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The troubled restaurant boss has been on a downward spiral for weeks.



But after being thrown out of the Parata pool party for being drunk and disorderly, it seems humiliated Mackenzie has gone into hiding!



Mac's brother Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) starts to worry when he searches the Bay but nobody has seen her. Alarm bells start to ring when Dean finds Mac's phone behind a cushion in their apartment.



Mac never goes anywhere without her phone. What's going on? WHERE is Mac?

Dean tells Jasmine (Sam Frost) he has found his sister Mackenzie's abandoned phone on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Things are tense between Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) after his behaviour during the night.



Justin promises Leah he is going to clean-up his act and get help to deal with his painkiller addiction.



But little does Leah know that desperate Justin has a secret plan to order more dodgy medication online.



While Leah is distracted by other dramas, Justin sneaks off to order the pills. But is someone about to catch him in the act?

Justin secretly orders more dodgy pain medication on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Leah and builder Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster) are both worried about John Palmer (Shane Withington) taking matters into his own hands to track down conwoman Susie McAllister.



They both think John should stop contacting Susie and hand over the text messages he has exchanged with her to the police.



But John is still determined to right the wrongs caused by his ex-lover Susie.



So will he listen to Leah and Stephen's advice?

Leah and Stephen try to convince John to stop contacting Susie on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

It's a happy day for Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) when Alf's wife Martha (Belinda Giblin) returns to the Bay.



Martha is in good spirits and determined to put the breakdown she had behind her.



However, Roo receives an unexpected phonecall that could jeopardise Martha's recovery and throw the Stewart family into turmoil again.

Martha returns to Summer Bay on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

