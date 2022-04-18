Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie Booth reveals she’s BROKE!

Mackenzie opens up about her debt problems to Dean.

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) realises she’s in dire financial straits in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Mackenzie finds herself under a dark cloud when she receives a letter at Salt. But why does it put the restaurant-stroke-bar’s owner in such a downcast mood?

Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is super-excited about the cocktail menu that he’s put together at Salt, but when he shows it to his boss, she tells him to forget it!

It’s not happening!

Then, when Mackenzie’s brother Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) turns up for a bite to eat, she snaps at him. If he’s expecting to get anything for free today, he can forget it!

Dean and Ryder are left reeling. What’s got into Mackenzie?

She tells them that she’s sick of being taking for a ride and is calling in her debts.

Later, all is revealed when Mackenzie gets a call from her insurance provider with terrible news. It turns out that her policy won’t cover the damages from last year’s gas attack.

Mackenzie shares her financial worries with Dean. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Mackenzie unravels as she realises just how much debt she’s now in and when Dean discovers her at rock bottom, she’s forced to admit that she’s broke.

Dean suggests that she should ask Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) for help, but she says she would rather die than ask him for money and swears her brother to secrecy.

How is Mackenzie going to get out of debt?

Mackenzie's not impressed by Dean's debt solutions! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Justin wants to know why Ziggy doesn't want to work with Theo. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) wants to know why Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) doesn’t want Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) to be hired as an apprentice at Summer Bay Auto.

Ziggy’s infuriated with Justin for offering Theo an apprenticeship without consulting her and says she doesn’t want to work with him because his attitude stinks.

Ziggy objects to Justin giving an apprenticeship to Theo. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ziggy softens at that and relents, but makes it clear she’s keeping the women’s CVs on file.

Justin and Ziggy may have reached a truce, but is there a battle ahead for Ziggy and her new apprentice?

Justin tells Ziggy that his decision is final. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Justin sticks to his guns and says his decision is final but it sets Ziggy off on a mission…

She thinks Justin should have considered hiring a woman so she confronts him with a stack of CVs, all from women, and tells him that she’s not going to stand by and watch while a man gets a free ride when a woman doesn’t get a look in.

Justin counters that it’s his business and his decision, adding that he considers both Ziggy and Theo to be family.

Ziggy and Justin reach a truce. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

After finding out that her mum Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) has taken a turn for the worse, Roo (Georgie Parker) begs Logan Bennett to contact the medical team in Merimbula to find out how serious the situation is.

Roo’s planning to visit her mum, but her dad Alf (Ray Meagher) wants her to drop any mention of the kidney transplant that could save Martha’s life. But Roo will only promise not to bring it up if she knows that it would be hopeless…

When Logan confirms the worst, Roo faces the very real possibility of losing her mum.

Will Roo finally decide it's time to admit defeat and pay her mum a visit?

Roo receives some devastating news about Martha. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.