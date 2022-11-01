Home and Away spoilers: Marilyn Chambers confesses to a CRIME!

Marilyn Chambers takes the blame for slashing John's car tyres... but is she really guilty on Home and Away?

Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) finds herself under suspicion again on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Marilyn has already been accused of sending her adopted son, Jett Palmer, a spiteful text message.



And trying to sabotage Roo Stewart's tutoring business with a scathing review.



So after her ex-husband, John Palmer's (Shane Withington) car tyres are slashed outside the Surf Club, Marilyn's friends start to question her involvement!



Luckily, John refuses to believe that Marilyn is the culprit and decides to report the crime to the police.



However, after Marilyn discovers who the REAL tyre slasher is, she decides to make a sacrifice and take the blame...



Has Marilyn just landed herself in BIG trouble?

Marilyn confesses to being the mystery tyre slasher on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is intrigued when she senses a flirty vibe between her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os) and hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin)!



Bree admires Xander's new found confidence on the beach, as he shows off the trauma tattoos that he been hiding from the world.



Rose clocks the exchange between the medical co-workers and wonders if there could be something romantic brewing with Xander and Bree!



After Xander invites Bree to join them for lunch, Bree drops the gossip that paramedic Xander is a HOT topic of conversation among the nurses at Northern District Hospital.



Rose tries to casually drop the hint that Xander is most definitely single!



Will Bree set Rose and Xander straight and reveal the truth about her husband, Jacob?

Rose is ready to play Cupid for her single brother Xander on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Is there a flirty vibe between Bree and Xander on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) wonders why gym boss, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is in such a good mood.



Tane reveals that Dean's girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), gave him some great advice... and now Tane is ready to PROPOSE to his girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis)!

Tane is planning to pop the question to girlfriend Felicity on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5