Home and Away spoilers: Marilyn Chambers confesses to a CRIME!
Airs Monday 7 November 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) finds herself under suspicion again on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Marilyn has already been accused of sending her adopted son, Jett Palmer, a spiteful text message.
And trying to sabotage Roo Stewart's tutoring business with a scathing review.
So after her ex-husband, John Palmer's (Shane Withington) car tyres are slashed outside the Surf Club, Marilyn's friends start to question her involvement!
Luckily, John refuses to believe that Marilyn is the culprit and decides to report the crime to the police.
However, after Marilyn discovers who the REAL tyre slasher is, she decides to make a sacrifice and take the blame...
Has Marilyn just landed herself in BIG trouble?
Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is intrigued when she senses a flirty vibe between her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os) and hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin)!
Bree admires Xander's new found confidence on the beach, as he shows off the trauma tattoos that he been hiding from the world.
Rose clocks the exchange between the medical co-workers and wonders if there could be something romantic brewing with Xander and Bree!
After Xander invites Bree to join them for lunch, Bree drops the gossip that paramedic Xander is a HOT topic of conversation among the nurses at Northern District Hospital.
Rose tries to casually drop the hint that Xander is most definitely single!
Will Bree set Rose and Xander straight and reveal the truth about her husband, Jacob?
Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) wonders why gym boss, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is in such a good mood.
Tane reveals that Dean's girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), gave him some great advice... and now Tane is ready to PROPOSE to his girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis)!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
