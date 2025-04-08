Home and Away spoilers: Why does Eliza STEAL a knife?

Alf invites Eliza to help him at the Bait Shop where she steals a sharp fishing knife on Home and Away...

Alf Stewart (played by Ray Meagher) wants to get to know foster teenager, Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan), better on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Eliza shows an interest when Alf shares stories of his time in Vietnam.



But Eliza's dark side resurfaces when she questions Alf about what it was like to see people die during the Vietnam War...



Alf decides to get Eliza involved with some tasks at the Bait Shop.



The teenager soon becomes fascinated by Alf's collection of fishing knives.



While Alf is distracted by Bait Shop business, Eliza STEALS one of the knives and adds it to her collection of odd trophies in the music box hidden under her bed...

Alf is unaware of Eliza's dark side on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is frustrated when he finds out that Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has ordered a dodgy part for his car restoration project to save money.



Ultimately, mechanic Theo has wasted money by not taking Justin's advice.



However, when Theo finds Justin snooping about things at Summer Bay Auto, he makes it clear that he has full ownership of the car.



So they will be doing things HIS way... or Justin can get lost!



ELSEWHERE in Summer Bay, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and his pregnant fiancee Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) clash.



Tane is not happy about Harper driving back and forth between the city for her social worker job.



But Harper reminds him that this is HER career and she does not appreciate him overstepping!

Theo and Justin clash over his car restoration project at the garage on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

