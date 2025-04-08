Home and Away spoilers: Why does Eliza STEAL a knife?
Airs Friday 18 April 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Alf Stewart (played by Ray Meagher) wants to get to know foster teenager, Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan), better on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Eliza shows an interest when Alf shares stories of his time in Vietnam.
But Eliza's dark side resurfaces when she questions Alf about what it was like to see people die during the Vietnam War...
Alf decides to get Eliza involved with some tasks at the Bait Shop.
The teenager soon becomes fascinated by Alf's collection of fishing knives.
While Alf is distracted by Bait Shop business, Eliza STEALS one of the knives and adds it to her collection of odd trophies in the music box hidden under her bed...
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is frustrated when he finds out that Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has ordered a dodgy part for his car restoration project to save money.
Ultimately, mechanic Theo has wasted money by not taking Justin's advice.
However, when Theo finds Justin snooping about things at Summer Bay Auto, he makes it clear that he has full ownership of the car.
So they will be doing things HIS way... or Justin can get lost!
ELSEWHERE in Summer Bay, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and his pregnant fiancee Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) clash.
Tane is not happy about Harper driving back and forth between the city for her social worker job.
But Harper reminds him that this is HER career and she does not appreciate him overstepping!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
