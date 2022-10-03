Home and Away spoilers: Marilyn Chambers receives a MYSTERY message!

Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) remains suspicious that Heather Fraser (guest star Sofia Nolan) has an ulterior motive for being in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Heather signed-up for tutoring sessions with teacher, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker).



But she seems more focussed on having a fun time with beach lifeguard, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).



However, Roo remains compassionate towards Heather's situation.



Roo shares with Marilyn that Heather was forced to give up her baby after having an affair with a married man.



But WHY is Marilyn so rattled by Heather's backstory?



When Marilyn returns home to Summer Bay House later that day, she is puzzled to find an ANONYMOUS letter left for her outside the front door.



The envelope contains a photograph of a MYSTERY baby, together with a handwritten message, "Guess who?"



WHO has sent Marilyn this cryptic message?



And WHAT does it mean?

The chemistry continues to sizzle between Nikau and Heather on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is desperate to keep busy while he recovers at the Parata house after the shooting.



Cash's sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), is alarmed when the Senior Constable announces he is ready to return to resume duties at the police station.



Felicity is not convinced since Cash can't physically drive himself anywhere.



How is he gonna chase after the bad guys?



But Cash suffers another setback when he is ordered back into recovery by his police sergeant.



Meanwhile, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is worried that having a cop recovering at the house could jeopardise their safety with the biker gang.



Felicity is furious that boyfriend, Tane, would even consider booting out Cash while he is so down on his luck.



Unfortunately, the damage is done when Cash overhears the conversation between Tane and Felicity and suddenly does a vanishing act...

Cash discovers he's not welcome at the Parata house on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is reeling from the unexpected discovery she is PREGNANT!



Ziggy decides to keep a lid on the baby bombshell for the moment, as she's not sure how she feels about it.



But it's not long before Ziggy's boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) senses something is troubling her.



How will Dean react when Ziggy does drop that baby bombshell?

Will Dean discover Ziggy is pregnant on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

