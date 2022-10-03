Home and Away spoilers: Marilyn Chambers receives a MYSTERY message!
Airs Wednesday 12 October 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) remains suspicious that Heather Fraser (guest star Sofia Nolan) has an ulterior motive for being in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Heather signed-up for tutoring sessions with teacher, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker).
But she seems more focussed on having a fun time with beach lifeguard, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).
However, Roo remains compassionate towards Heather's situation.
Roo shares with Marilyn that Heather was forced to give up her baby after having an affair with a married man.
But WHY is Marilyn so rattled by Heather's backstory?
When Marilyn returns home to Summer Bay House later that day, she is puzzled to find an ANONYMOUS letter left for her outside the front door.
The envelope contains a photograph of a MYSTERY baby, together with a handwritten message, "Guess who?"
WHO has sent Marilyn this cryptic message?
And WHAT does it mean?
Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is desperate to keep busy while he recovers at the Parata house after the shooting.
Cash's sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), is alarmed when the Senior Constable announces he is ready to return to resume duties at the police station.
Felicity is not convinced since Cash can't physically drive himself anywhere.
How is he gonna chase after the bad guys?
But Cash suffers another setback when he is ordered back into recovery by his police sergeant.
Meanwhile, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is worried that having a cop recovering at the house could jeopardise their safety with the biker gang.
Felicity is furious that boyfriend, Tane, would even consider booting out Cash while he is so down on his luck.
Unfortunately, the damage is done when Cash overhears the conversation between Tane and Felicity and suddenly does a vanishing act...
Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is reeling from the unexpected discovery she is PREGNANT!
Ziggy decides to keep a lid on the baby bombshell for the moment, as she's not sure how she feels about it.
But it's not long before Ziggy's boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) senses something is troubling her.
How will Dean react when Ziggy does drop that baby bombshell?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
