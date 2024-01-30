Home and Away spoilers: Meet Summer Bay's new DISHY DOCTOR!

Dr Levi Fowler arrives to help Mackenzie on today's episode of Home and Away...

Watch out for a handsome new arrival in Summer Bay on today's episode of Home and Away.



Doctor Levi Fowler (played by Tristan Gorey), a hotshot cardiothoracic surgeon, arrives at Northern District Hospital.



Levi is there to consult with hospital doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) about patient Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



Mackenzie has been admitted after clutching her chest in pain, and collapsing onto the floor at Salt...



As Mackenzie's worried housemates, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), keep an anxious vigil, she remains in a critical condition...



Has she had a HEART ATTACK?



Will Mackenzie remember what happened?



Levi wastes no time in jumping into action to try and get to the bottom of Mackenzie's SHOCK collapse!

Has Mackenzie had a heart attack on Home and Away?

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) finds herself being questioned by her cop brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) about the circumstances leading-up to Mackenzie's collapse at Salt.



Felicity reels when she realises she is being blamed for pushing stressed-out Mackenzie too far!



But Felicity still has a score to settle with her now estranged husband, Tane, after finding out that he has already moved on and has been sleeping with other women!



Felicity angrily confronts Tane at the hospital.



But their confrontation soon gets them sent packing from the hospital!



Will Felicity accept her part in the BIG drama that has just happened?

Felicity confronts Tane over his other women on Home and Away...

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) reminds Cash that he may have jeopardised things after missing his Police suspension review.



Cash missed the meeting because of the medical EMERGENCY at Salt.



But Rose warns him that a medical emergency is still not a convincing excuse for being a no-show.



Has Cash blown his chance of getting back on the beat at Yabbie Creek Police Station?

Has Cash further jeopardised his job on Home and Away?

