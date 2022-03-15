'Home and Away' spoilers: Nikau Parata discovers a family SECRET...

Nikau Parata inherits a traditional weapon that belonged to his father on Home and Away...

Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is heading out of the Bay on a MYSTERY camping trip with his uncle, Tane (Ethan Browne) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Tane has given his nephew a Taiaha, a traditional Maori weapon, which used to belong to Nikau's late dad, Mikaere.



Tane explains the Taiaha can provide spiritual guidance during difficult times.



But first, Nikau must learn how to master the technique.



Tane is a patient teacher.



But it's not long before Nikau reaches breaking point.



He is feeling the weight of responsibility, following in his father's footsteps.



Can Tane, who exhibits his warrior prowess, convince Nikau to stick with the challenge?

Tane attempts to teach Nikau an ancient tradition during a camping trip on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Neve Spicer (Sophie Bloom) has been struggling to keep her PTSD under control since she arrived in Summer Bay to track down her ex-boyfriend, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner).



Logan starts to notice there is something off about Neve.



The doctor is alarmed when Neve suddenly SNAPS after Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) takes her photo.



Neve tries to grab Bella's camera and accidentally hits Logan in the process!



After Logan's girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) hears about what happened, she starts to worry about having Neve stay at the apartment.



Is Neve dangerous?

Neve SNAPS and attacks both Logan and Bella on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) is giving her mum, Mia (Anna Samson) the silent treatment after finding out Mia snooped through her SECRET diary.



Mia tries to make amends.



But will she just make things worse when she demands that Chloe destroy the diary?



If the police ever get hold of Chloe's incriminating diary entries, there could be BIG trouble...

Will Chloe agree to destroy her secret diary on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

The trouble and strife at the Stewart house continues.



Martha (Belinda Giblin) lays down the law to husband, Alf (Ray Meagher).



She's going to return to her home in Merimbula without him until he sorts out his issues with Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



But where does Martha's departure leave her and daughter Roo (Georgie Parker)?

Will Roo and Martha resolve their differences on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR