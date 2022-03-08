'Home and Away' spoilers: Theo Poulos gets ARRESTED!

Theo Poulos is shocked when he is arrested by the police on Home and Away...

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is trying to make amends after causing a massive fallout between the Stewart and Patterson-Morgan families on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Theo gives Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) all the money from their video challenges as compensation for almost killing his buddy during their "buried alive" stunt!



Ryder reckons he can play peacekeeper between his angry granddad, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and Theo.



But when Ryder brings Theo to apologise to Alf again about the video prank that went wrong, Alf is not interested in apologies.



He wants Theo out of Ryder's life... for good!

Theo gets arrested on today's episode of Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Alf still refuses to believe that Ryder willingly went along with the video prank that almost killed him.



He believes that Theo somehow manipulated Ryder into taking part in the money-making viral video.



Alf has now also found out from John Palmer (Shane Withington) that troublesome Theo also recently stole the Surf Club's patrol vehicle and took it for a joyride.



Alf wants to see Theo punished.



So just as Theo is ready to get his act together and turn a new page, he is pulled over by two police officers.



It seems Theo is under ARREST!



Has Alf got his wish?



Is Theo about to be charged with ATTEMPTED MURDER?

Dean and Ziggy invite Bella to move in with them on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Things are getting crowded and confusing for Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) at the Pier apartment.



Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is now living there with her boyfriend, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner)... and his ex-girlfriend, Neve Spicer (Sophie Bloom).



Doesn't Mackenzie care that three's a crowd?



It's all too weird for Bella who is desperate to escape.



Luckily, Mackenzie's brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) come to the rescue with an unexpected invitation!

