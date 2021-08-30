'Home and Away' spoilers: WHO does Cash Newman ask on a date?

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) has already got to know plenty of the locals during the Susie McAllister murder investigation on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Summer Bay's newest copper has got his sights set on getting to know hospital nurse Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) even better!



Things don't get off to a great start when Jasmine doesn't immediately recognise Cash, who is out of uniform and stripped down for a swim at the outdoor beach pool.



But it quickly becomes clear the pair are both intrigued about the other.



After Jasmine gives Cash a guided tour of her gym, Summer Bay Fit, the copper plucks-up the courage to try and woo Jasmine over dinner at Salt.



However, fate has other ideas when John Palmer (Shane Withington) invites Cash and Jasmine to join him and friend Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) for dinner.



Hmm, four is definitely a crowd!



Will Cash ever manage to get some alone time with Jasmine?

It all kicks-off between Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) again.



Chloe has had it in for Bella ever since she broke-up with Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).



When Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) later questions Bella about Nikau, he wonders if there's any possibility she will give her ex-boyfriend another chance.



Bella is definitely not in the mood to forgive and forget after the way Nikau behaved at her photo exhibition in the city.



However, Ryder's words weigh heavily on Bella.



Could it be Bella is open to the possibility of hearing Nikau out?

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is busy playing around on his guitar.



But when his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) starts asking questions, Justin doesn't want to lie and reveals he is secretly working on a song for when Christian Green (Ditch Davey) pops the question to Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee)!



Leah is super-excited at the thought of Tori and Christian giving their relationship another go.



However, when Justin starts singing the lyrics that Christian has written, both he and Leah realise there's a BIG problem...



The song is TERRIBLE!



