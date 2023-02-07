Home and Away spoilers: WHO is caught on CCTV?
Airs Thursday 16 February 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
There is a SCANDAL at the charity golf tournament after John Palmer (played by Shane Withington) accuses team rival, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) of SABOTAGE on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
John suspects that local garage boss, Justin, used his mechanical knowledge to secretly sabotage John's team's golf buggy!
Justin laughs off John's accusation especially as the rival team is now in losing place.
Justin is one step closer to winning the SECRET $1000 bet he made with John on the outcome of the golf game.
However, Justin's joy may be short-lived when event organiser, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) receives CCTV footage of Justin tampering with John's golf buggy!
To make matters worse, Justin's girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), discovers the truth about his bet with John!
Can Justin talk his way out of trouble?
Or will he and his team be disqualified from the game for CHEATING?
Things are heating up between Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) and Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri) again.
The short-lived couple ended up in the bedroom again!
Xander is determined to prove to his interfering sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), that he and Stacey can still remain friends.
But Stacey has already made it clear that she is not a ONE man woman!
They can't be EXCLUSIVE, they can't be friends.
Should they just go their separate ways?
Or is there a chance that Stacey will agree to try things on Xander's terms?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
