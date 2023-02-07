Home and Away spoilers: WHO is caught on CCTV?

Will Justin Morgan and his team be disqualified from the golf tournament after shock CCTV footage is revealed on Home and Away?

There is a SCANDAL at the charity golf tournament after John Palmer (played by Shane Withington) accuses team rival, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) of SABOTAGE on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



John suspects that local garage boss, Justin, used his mechanical knowledge to secretly sabotage John's team's golf buggy!



Justin laughs off John's accusation especially as the rival team is now in losing place.



Justin is one step closer to winning the SECRET $1000 bet he made with John on the outcome of the golf game.



However, Justin's joy may be short-lived when event organiser, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) receives CCTV footage of Justin tampering with John's golf buggy!



To make matters worse, Justin's girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), discovers the truth about his bet with John!



Can Justin talk his way out of trouble?



Or will he and his team be disqualified from the game for CHEATING?

Will Palmer's Putters WIN the golf tournament on Home and Away?

Things are heating up between Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) and Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri) again.



The short-lived couple ended up in the bedroom again!



Xander is determined to prove to his interfering sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), that he and Stacey can still remain friends.



But Stacey has already made it clear that she is not a ONE man woman!



They can't be EXCLUSIVE, they can't be friends.



Should they just go their separate ways?



Or is there a chance that Stacey will agree to try things on Xander's terms?

Will Stacey agree to go EXCLUSIVE with Xander on Home and Away?

