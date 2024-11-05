Home and Away spoilers: WHY does Cash clash with John and Levi?
Airs Monday 11 November 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
On Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings), Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) wants to meet his late sister Felicity's donor recipient.
Cash's friend, John Palmer (Shane Withington), has already warned the grieving copper that the donor process is meant to remain CONFIDENTIAL.
However, Cash has done some unofficial detective work and discovered patient Michelle received a heart and two lungs on the same day that Felicity died...
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Cash is determined to meet Michelle in person.
Both John and neighbour, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), try to convince Cash to reconsider.
WHAT if the meeting doesn't go the way he hoped?
WILL Cash really get the closure he needs over Felicity's death by meeting Michelle?
However, it seems Cash's mind is made-up, especially now that Michelle has replied to his messages.
But in the lead-up to his meeting with Michelle, Cash starts to become overwhelmed with memories of Felicity and is on the verge of a panic attack...
Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) remains worried about his younger sister Abigail's (Hailey Pinto) recovery from drug addiction.
Abigail is due to face her former drug dealer, Dom, in court and doctor Levi is concerned the stress of the situation could lead to a relapse...
Levi continues to keep a close eye on Abigail, and cancels his work commitments.
But Abigail is becoming increasingly annoyed by being babysat by her big brother!
She warns Levi that he needs to give her some breathing space.
Levi eventually agrees... but has some terms and conditions!
WHAT are they?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
