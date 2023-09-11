Home and Away spoilers: WHY does Theo Poulos feel HUMILIATED?
Airs Tuesday 19 September 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) has his ex-girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), to thank for saving him from complete humiliation during Lyrik's album launch on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Band frontman Theo was suddenly frozen with stage fright when he was questioned by a journalist during a post-performance press conference.
Luckily, Kirby took the mic and stepped-up to speak on Theo and the band's behalf.
Phew!
Unfortunately, Theo is now wallowing in self-pity after his public humiliation.
Band manager Justin Morgan (James Stewart) tries to talk-up the positives from the album launch event.
But when Theo checks his e-mail and makes an UNEXPECTED discovery, he's left feeling mortified...
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) and his girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), are shocked after his mum, Victoria (Ursula Yovich), storms off during her first meeting with Rose.
It's left to Mali's older sister, Elandra (Rarriwuy Hick), to try and play peacekeeper between mum and son.
But WHY is Victoria so angry?
Victoria lays the facts on the line for Mali.
But what can Mali do when he finds himself caught between two important women in his life?
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) continues to avoid the subject of his hearing loss.
But it's still obvious to his friends, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and John Palmer (Shane Withington), that Alf has a problem.
Marilyn decides to tackle the issue and confronts Alf directly.
However, Alf doesn't take kindly to Marilyn's well-meaning meddling.
The next morning, Marilyn is alarmed to discover that Alf is nowhere to be found!
Has Alf fled back to the city to escape from his interfering friends?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
