'Home and Away' spoilers: WHY is Felicity Newman angry?

The tables are turned when Felicity Newman accuses Tane of hassling her on Home and Away!

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) has been accused of stalking Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) on Home and Away (1.15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Tane has warned Felicity to steer clear of him, which is a bit difficult in a small town like Summer Bay!



So she is not impressed when he stomps into the nightclub where she works, after Ryder Jackson's (Lukas Radovich) 21st birthday celebrations start to get out-of-hand.



Felicity is fumin' that her short-lived lover Tane has rocked-up to her workplace when she is banned from using the local gym because he works there.



Felicity and Tane manage to get into another argument.



But Felicity is not the only person that Tane manages to get on the WRONG side of.



Tane shuts down a drunk Ryder's attempts to flirt with nightclub VIP hostess Anne Sherman (Megan Smart).



Anne is definitely not happy after Tane refers to her as 'a noone'...



Rude!

Ryder's 21st birthday celebrations take a turn for the worse on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Birthday boy Ryder is in a foul mood after being "kidnapped" by Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and taken to his surprise 21st birthday party.



Ryder's girlfriend Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) has gone to great efforts to arrange a VIP section for Ryder and their friends, complete with cake, decorations and champagne.



But Ryder is already wary of Theo's interest in Chloe and warns his love-rival to leave.



When Chloe makes it clear she wants Theo to stay, Ryder throws himself his own pity party and gets drunk on champagne and shots.



Something tells us that this party ain't gonna end well!

Back in the Bay, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) is excited about making plans for Summer Bay Fit now that she and her fella Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) are the new owners of the gym.



But WHY isn't Ari on board with Mia's excitement?



