Home and Away spoilers: Will Felicity Newman CATCH the blackmailer?

Felicity Newman decides to lie in wait for her blackmailer on today's episode of Home and Away...

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) has decided to go against the wishes of her husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), and pay-off the blackmailer on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



The blackmailer is now demanding $20,000.



Or else he will release video footage from the night of Felicity's sexual assault...



As Lyrik prepare for a gig to launch the band's debut album, Felicity is haunted by flashbacks of the night she was assaulted during the Battle Of The Bands contest.



Tired of being a victim, Felicity decides she's going to give in to the blackmailer's demands...



Without Tane's knowledge, she follows some instructions and drives off to leave the money in a wheelie bin.



But Felicity's not done with her mission just yet.



She intends to lie in wait for her tormentor...

Will Felicity confront the blackmailer on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

The launch of Lyrik's debut album is officially happening!



Despite the last-minute change of venue, the band get glammed-up for their BIG moment in the spotlight.



After a LIVE performance, the band sit down to answer questions from the media.



But when lead singer, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), is questioned by a journalist about his relative inexperience, he gets a bad case of stage fright!



Theo's nerves get the better of him and he's suddenly lost for words!



Luckily, his ex-girlfriend Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) swoops in to save the day and answer on Theo's behalf.



But will Theo thank Kirby for her quick thinking?



Or be left feeling humiliated by the whole experience?

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) remains worried that her friend, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), is feeling lonely since John Palmer (Shane Withington) moved out.



Marilyn confides in Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) that she wants to do something to cheer-up Irene.



But watch out, Marilyn!



Irene didn't take too kindly to Marilyn's previous ideas for a "pity party"...

Will Irene and Marilyn make amends on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5