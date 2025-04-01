Home and Away spoilers: Will Remi and Sonny fall out over money?
Airs Friday 11 April 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Sonny Baldwin (played by Ryan Bown) is the new guy in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Sonny has unexpectedly arrived to visit his old mate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).
The cheeky chappie has heard about Remi's trust fund and has come to help him spend some money!
And Sonny is clearly not joking as he wastes no time in inviting the friend circle for drinks at Salt.
With Remi left to pay the hefty bar bill!
Sonny's behaviour doesn't go unnoticed by John Palmer (Shane Withington), who warns Remi about having a friend who wants unlimited access to his trust fund.
Later, Remi puts Sonny on the spot and asks him how much of HIS money is he planning to spend?
Will Sonny quickly outstay his welcome?
Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) is in wedding planning mode.
Wedding celebrant John shows Harper a place on the beach that he thinks could be perfect for the Big Day.
But WHERE is Harper's fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne)?
Can't he take some time out from his day to help plan their wedding?
When Tane starts to defer to Harper on all the decision making, she worries about his commitment to everything...
Once again, Harper's doubts about Tane start to get the better of her.
Is Tane just settling for a relationship with Harper because she is pregnant with their baby?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Home and Away spoilers: Remi is reunited with his mate Sonny!
Home and Away spoilers: Abigail blames herself for the nightmare with Nerida!