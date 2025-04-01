Home and Away spoilers: Will Remi and Sonny fall out over money?

Is visiting Sonny just using mate Remi for his trust fund money on Home and Away?

Sonny Baldwin (played by Ryan Bown) is the new guy in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Sonny has unexpectedly arrived to visit his old mate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).



The cheeky chappie has heard about Remi's trust fund and has come to help him spend some money!



And Sonny is clearly not joking as he wastes no time in inviting the friend circle for drinks at Salt.



With Remi left to pay the hefty bar bill!



Sonny's behaviour doesn't go unnoticed by John Palmer (Shane Withington), who warns Remi about having a friend who wants unlimited access to his trust fund.



Later, Remi puts Sonny on the spot and asks him how much of HIS money is he planning to spend?



Will Sonny quickly outstay his welcome?

Remi's mate Sonny has arrived in the Bay after hearing about his trust fund money on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) is in wedding planning mode.



Wedding celebrant John shows Harper a place on the beach that he thinks could be perfect for the Big Day.



But WHERE is Harper's fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne)?



Can't he take some time out from his day to help plan their wedding?



When Tane starts to defer to Harper on all the decision making, she worries about his commitment to everything...

Once again, Harper's doubts about Tane start to get the better of her.



Is Tane just settling for a relationship with Harper because she is pregnant with their baby?

