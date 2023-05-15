Home and Away spoilers: Will Remi Carter get back together with Bree?

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) fears the worst after Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is involved in an unfortunate accident at Northern District Hospital on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Hospital doctor Bree is recovering after having an abortion.



But her recovery is in jeopardy after she was accidentally kicked in the stomach by disorientated patient, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os)...



However, Remi's heroic and protective behaviour makes Bree realise that she does really want to be with him, after everything that happened with her violent and now DEAD husband, Jacob.



Is Remi finally going to get his wish fulfilled and be officially reunited with the woman he loves?

Xander remains in a critical state on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) is devastated by the news his paramedic partner, Jamie, died at the scene of their attack.



Xander's policewoman sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), is now on a mission to see justice served and catch the thugs who attacked Xander and Jamie.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Rose learns that a suspected drug overdose case has been brought into the hospital.



Could it be connected to what happened to the paramedics?



Blurring the line between sister and cop, Rose sneaks in to question the patient.



It's clear that Rose won't rest until she catches the culprits...

Rose has a score to settle on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is gutted when her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), fails to see the funny side of her engagement prank.



Eden led Cash to believe that he proposed to her while drunk after the wedding of his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



But Cash didn't seem happy at the thought of being engaged to Eden.



Rude!



Eden is now convinced she's the kind of woman that a man like Cash would never NEVER marry!



Can Cash do some serious damage control and get their suddenly rocky romance back on track?

Will Cash and Eden's romantic reunion be short-lived on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

