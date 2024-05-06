Home and Away spoilers: Will Valerie pack her bags and GO?
Airs Tuesday 14 May 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) has some more damage control to do with Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Valerie didn't react well when she saw Theo sharing a cosy moment with his ex-girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), at the Diner.
To make matters worse, Theo comes clean and admits he confided in Kirby about the tragic accident involving Valerie's brother.
And the ongoing guilt she feels about tearing her family apart in the aftermath...
Valerie feels totally betrayed that Theo has gone blabbing about her personal business to Kirby.
She storms back to the Morgan house and starts packing her bags, ready to LEAVE!
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) witnesses the bust-up and takes Valerie off to help clear her head.
Unaware of everything that's been happening between her nephew Theo and Valerie, Leah reassures Valerie that she will always be welcome at the Morgan house.
Will Valerie have a change-of-heart about leaving Summer Bay?
Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is at Northern District Hospital to visit baby Maia.
She is alarmed to hear from nurse Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) about what happened between Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier).
Roo rushes off to Yabbie Creek Police Station and tries to convince Rose to drop the AVO action against Tane.
But Rose refuses to back down.
Will stubborn Tane listen to the advice of both Rose and Roo and agree to stay away from baby Maia?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.